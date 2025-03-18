Nigeria: Govt to Begin Digital Mapping of Abuja, Surveyor General Briefs NCAA, ONSA

18 March 2025
This Day (Lagos)

In readiness for the digital drone mapping of Abuja, the office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) has briefed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

A statement from the Surveyor General's office signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Henry David, said the necessary clearance had also been obtained from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the military, for Safety Operational Risk Assessment (SORA).

In his opening remarks at the briefing the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF), Abduganiyu Adebomehin, lauded all the government organisations for their collaboration to make the project a success,

Reiterating part of the benefits of the drone digital mapping, the SGOF said that once the 3D mapping is concluded, it could serve many uses, including deployment in agriculture.

The Head of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, Hafiz Azeez, whose office it is to supervise the project, said during drone digital mapping exercises, the privacy of members of the public and their safety would not in any way be compromised.

Responding at the SORA briefing, the General Manager, General Aviation, NCAA , Capt. Maikano Wilson, expressed delight that the project is taking place and praised the cooperation of all concerned.

The company team leader and partner, Field Operation, Frank Pichel, said: " We would be mindful of the environment during the exercise and take cognizance of peoples safety and all the regulations law will be followed strictly during the exercise "

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.