Nigeria: Govt to Begin Digital Mapping of Abuja, Surveyor General Briefs NCAA, ONSA

In readiness for the digital drone mapping of Abuja, the office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF) has briefed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

A statement from the Surveyor General's office signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Henry David, said the necessary clearance had also been obtained from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the military, for Safety Operational Risk Assessment (SORA).

In his opening remarks at the briefing the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF), Abduganiyu Adebomehin, lauded all the government organisations for their collaboration to make the project a success,

Reiterating part of the benefits of the drone digital mapping, the SGOF said that once the 3D mapping is concluded, it could serve many uses, including deployment in agriculture.

The Head of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, Hafiz Azeez, whose office it is to supervise the project, said during drone digital mapping exercises, the privacy of members of the public and their safety would not in any way be compromised.

Responding at the SORA briefing, the General Manager, General Aviation, NCAA , Capt. Maikano Wilson, expressed delight that the project is taking place and praised the cooperation of all concerned.

The company team leader and partner, Field Operation, Frank Pichel, said: " We would be mindful of the environment during the exercise and take cognizance of peoples safety and all the regulations law will be followed strictly during the exercise "