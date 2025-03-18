Liberia: Girls' Education Foundation Graduates First Batch of 30 Innovators

Girls' Education Foundation Liberia has successfully graduated 30 young innovators from its inaugural Adolescent Leadership Training Program, marking a significant milestone in youth empowerment.

Of those who walked out, were 22 females and 8 boys, all of whom completed an intensive leadership curriculum.

The graduation ceremony which took place at the Buchanan City Hall on Saturday, March 15, 2025 featured Grand Bassa District #5 Representative Thomas Alexander Goshua as the guest speaker. Centering his speech around "Salt of the Earth", a well-known gospel song by Michael Mahendere, Representative Goshua encouraged the graduates to be agents of change in their communities. He emphasized the importance of leadership, resilience, and service, urging the young leaders to uphold values that promote growth and transformation.

In her remarks, Linda Playma Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer of Girls' Education Foundation Liberia, reflected on the organization's journey since its establishment in 2018. She reaffirmed its mission to advocate for the rights of young women and boys, equipping them with essential skills for a brighter future.

However, the graduates were driven through public speaking, menstrual hygiene management, conflict prevention, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, and mental health awareness.

The graduation event was a moment of celebration, as proud parents cheered their children while they showcased the skills and knowledge gained throughout the program. The occasion highlighted the power of education and leadership in shaping Liberia's next generation of innovators and changemakers.