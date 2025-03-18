Nigeria: IPOB Rejects Alleged Blackmail Over Monday Sit-At-Home, Calls for Nnamdi Kanu's Release

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian government and military of attempting to use the controversial Monday sit-at-home order as a means to discredit the movement.

In a statement signed by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group reaffirmed its commitment to self-determination and called for the unconditional release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB claimed that security agencies had played a role in enforcing the sit-at-home despite the group's official suspension of the order. The statement suggested that the government aimed to turn the Igbo population against IPOB by attributing economic disruptions to the movement.

The group stated that its members and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) had been working to protect the South-East from external security threats. It also alleged that certain groups had been responsible for acts of violence in the region while falsely operating under IPOB's name.

"The Nigerian Army and Police have been patrolling rural communities on Mondays, and some youths have been arrested, which contributes to the enforcement of sit-at-home," the statement read. "IPOB had suspended the order after its first successful compliance and has consistently condemned any form of violent enforcement."

The group further claimed that certain individuals had been recruited to commit crimes in the name of IPOB, but following recent arrests abroad, such activities had reportedly reduced.

IPOB maintained that the only way to end the sit-at-home was through the release of Nnamdi Kanu and engagement in dialogue. It urged the Nigerian government to shift its focus toward resolving security challenges in other parts of the country rather than suppressing civil actions in the South-East.

"If the Nigerian Army is truly committed to national security, they should also focus on addressing broader security challenges affecting other regions," IPOB stated.

The group urged the federal government and South-East governors to engage in meaningful discussions with the people rather than relying on forceful measures. IPOB reiterated that its movement is rooted in non-violence and called for the recognition of the concerns of the Igbo people.

"The Nigerian government should engage in dialogue and consider peaceful solutions," the statement added. "The release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will address many of the concerns leading to the sit-at-home."

The Monday sit-at-home protests were initially declared by IPOB in 2021 to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Although IPOB officially suspended the order, some groups continued to enforce it, leading to disruptions and security concerns in the region.

While efforts have been made to restore normalcy, many businesses and residents in the South-East still observe the sit-at-home due to lingering concerns about safety.

As the situation unfolds, attention remains on the government's response to IPOB's demands and efforts to stabilize the region.