Liberia: Arcelormittal Boasts of $2.5b Investment in Liberia

Buchanan — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) reveals a significant investment boost of US$2.5 billion over the last twenty years, further solidifying Liberia's position as a major global iron ore producer.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, a team of journalists toured facilities in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to gain firsthand insights into the company's operations, especially its Phase 2 expansion project. This project focuses on improving rail infrastructure, upgrading the port, and preparing for the next phase of operation.

Marco Miranda, General Manager of Rail, and Winston Daryoue, Communication Manager, guided journalists through the facility and presented detailed PowerPoint on AML's operations, with a particular emphasis on Phase 2.

Journalists from broadcast, print, and online media outlets toured the company's operations.

Since its arrival in Liberia in 2005, despite challenges like the Ebola virus pandemic, ArcelorMittal has remained a key player in the country's economy and is now approaching 20 years of presence in Liberia.

Communication Manager Winston Daryoue emphasizes that as one of the top five iron ore producers globally, with 126,000 employees, AML's operations in Liberia account for 2,100 direct jobs and 5,300 related indirect jobs.

AML's commitment to Liberia includes a $7 million initial investment in vocational training in Yekepa, Nimba County, which is provided tuition-free. The company also runs a community scholarship program for high school and university students, with three AML-operated schools in Yekepa that have a combined enrollment of 1,000 students.

According to Daryoue, in addition to recruiting recent college graduates and offering them on-the-job training, "AML has launched a Youth Program (YPP), with 90% of beneficiaries finding employment at the company."

AML is also collaborating with the Liberian government on an international scholarship program that benefits over 50 students. The company's social responsibility efforts extend to improving community health and environmental sustainability.

He shares that AML operates two hospitals--one in Buchanan and the other in Yekepa--that are currently undergoing improvements. The company has also partnered with local communities to initiate drug awareness programs, among other things.

In 2022, AML began its Phase 2 expansion project, which has created 1,000 new permanent jobs and over 2,000 short-term jobs, particularly those working on the rail system. "The company contributes approximately US$35 million annually, which is expected to increase to about US$75 million", Daryoue says

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Marco Miranda, General Manager of Rail, further details, "AML is investing $800,000 into a 243-kilometer rail system designed to handle bulk commodities beyond just locomotives and wagons."

He emphasizes the importance of training Liberians to manage the rail system effectively, using the same models successfully implemented in countries like Australia, Brazil, and Canada.

AML is fully aligned with the Liberian government's desire to establish a fully functioning multi-user rail system along the Buchanan Corridor.

The User-Operator structure proposed in the Third Amendment is recognized globally as the most successful model for bulk commodity transportation in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, and neighboring Guinea.

Additionally, AML has agreed to a Rail System Operating Principles (RSOP) suggested by the Government of Liberia, ensuring more than adequate protection for the government and other users of the rail system.

These new Multi-user Principles will be implemented immediately. A rail Authority will be responsible for setting standards and monitoring and inspecting various aspects of rail operations.

This new phase of development further cements AML's role as a key player in Liberia's economy and infrastructure development, with hopes of fostering long-term growth and sustainable practices in the region.