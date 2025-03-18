Liberia: ELWA Hospital Empathizes With Patient

Monrovia — The Management of ELWA Hospital in Paynesville has expressed deep empathy and extended prayers to Madam Jamesetta J. Kugmeh and her family regarding her deteriorating health condition after undergoing a C-section operation, which allegedly resulted in her kidney and urethra failure.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, March 17, 2025, following a protest by dozens of Liberians at the health facility, the hospital's Chief Administrator, Mr. James Freeman Garway, said the hospital empathizes with the patient and family during these challenging times.

" We empathize with the patient and the family during these challenging times. And we understand how she feels. We note the concerns that have been shared on social media. In this regard, we invite the family to meet with us for a conference to discuss these matters directly. We are actively conducting our own internal review. We remain committed to further investigation from the LMDC investigation," he stated.

Accordingly, he added that, out of respect for the patient's privacy and confidentiality, they are unable to share further details about the case at this time. He stated that his thoughts and prayers remain with the patient and family and that they continue to hope for her full recovery.

The elaborate press conference was attended by the hospital's Chief Administrator, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Executive Office, staff, and Financer Management.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, dozens of Liberians led a protest at the ELWA hospital in demand of justice for the victim while describing the hospital's alleged action as completely wicked and evil.

According to the protester, God finally decided to expose the hospital, which is why he also decided to use health professionals.

" We are here because we want justice. This is the usual attitude of this hospital. Many cases of such have happened and gone free and unnoticed because those that it's done to are not health professionals to explain as this lady did. So, we want them to tell us what happened to her kidney and liver. Also, why is she not urinating when she just underwent a C-section operation " they concluded.

Madam Jamesetta J. Kugmeh, a registered Nurse over the weekend accused doctors and nurses at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville of an alleged medical operational blunder in the delivery, administering, and performance of the surgical operation of Cesarean Section (C-Section), resulting in her kidney and urethra failure.

Based upon the allegation, Madam Kugmeh called on the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), Liberia Board of Nursing and Midwifery, and Liberia's Ministry of Health to thoroughly investigate the case, as she is currently experiencing uncontrolled bleeding and severe pain at the John F. Kennedy Hospital since transferred.

Cesarean Section or Cesarean Birth (C-Section) is the surgical delivery of a baby through a cut (incision) made in the birth parent's abdomen and uterus. However, this is provided by healthcare providers when they believe it is safer for the birth parent and the baby or child.

Liberians on social media are currently soliciting funds for Madam Kugmeh to seek further medical treatment outside the country to ensure that she is stabilized with her urine flow and blood stop.

Speaking in a tearful interview over the weekend at the John F. Kennedy Hospital, where she has since been transferred, she said that on the early morning of February 24, 2025, she worked up and beautifully dressed along with her husband. While on their way to purchase something, she decided to go to do her regular Absolute Neutrophil Count (ANC) at the ELWA hospital, where she has been undergoing treatment since her pregnancy.

The Absolute Neutrophil Count (ANC) is calculated as part of a complete blood count (CBC) test, which estimates the child's ability to fight infection.

According to her, when she got to the hospital, the nurse told her that she was forty-two weeks and five days pregnant, which she says she knew, being a Registered Nurse (RN) herself, but the nurses told her that she needed to be admitted to the ward.

"I told the nurse that even in my first pregnancy, I went longer. I informed her that my pregnancy usually takes longer, and I will get in pain by myself. But the Nurse told me that I couldn't leave; it's the hospital's policy. When they did my ANC checkup, the child's health and vital signs were well and okay. The child's vital signs were 136 when they made the incision. So they transferred me to the ward. They did the incision on February 24 at 7:00 pm, and I remained there up to February 25, 2025, in serious pain", Madam Kugmeh discloses.

She continues that she was in severe pain when later doctors at ELWA told her that they needed to do a C-section operation on her, something she says she agreed to, and they took her to the theater where she offered prayers before the surgical operation was performed.

She says they performed the surgical operation, and Dr. Yasu guided and performed the process instead of Dr. Susay. She adds that due to the drip between her and Dr. Yasu, she didn't recognize his face while he was performing surgery.

But, when she saw on the Child Card Road to Health, she said she saw Dr. Yasu's name as the doctor who did the operation, so she asked who he was because she didn't know him, and so after the C/S, she went back on the ward and held her baby with oxygen on her.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah.