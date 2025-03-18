Africa: China Commits to Teach Africa How to Fish

The People's Republic of China, through its Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), says China is committed to ensuring that African countries are taught how to fish through capacity development that will enable them to take self-initiative and responsibility for the challenges confronting Africa.

Speaking in an interview with journalists over the weekend, the Deputy Director General of the Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted an ancient Chinese proverb and said that China stands ready to ensure that African countries strengthen their capacities to take self-responsibility.

Jiang Xiaoyan, the experienced Chinese envoy with over twenty years in Public Diplomacy, disclosed that China will continue to help Africans improve their abilities through training programs.

She said this while encouraging African countries to make the best of the import and export agreements between their respective countries and China to show the Chinese people that Africans can produce very good products that Chinese consumers can buy.

Jiang Xiaoyan: "To give one fish is no better than teaching or telling people how to fish. So, we in China believe in this principle and proverb. Therefore, China stands ready to teach African countries how to fish for them to take self-responsibility.

Regarding our cooperation with Africa, we always try to help African people to build up their capacities. We have a lot of programs for African countries covering many areas, including Agriculture, health, infrastructure, industrialization, and many more. On the International front, we will continue to speak up for African countries. This connection is how to shoulder their responsibility."

The China International Press Communication Center, initiated by the China Public Diplomacy Association on March 14, 2025, held an exchange meeting bringing together officials of the CPDA and CIPCC and journalists benefiting from the four-month media exchange program.

The program is a platform for practical cooperation between media organizations in China and those in emerging markets and developing economies. It also allows foreign journalists to gain a comprehensive, firsthand, and in-depth understanding of China.

Jiang Xiaoyan, Deputy Director General of the Department of Press, Communication, and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ms. Du Ping, Principal Officer of the Secretariat of the China Public Diplomacy Association, graced the dialogue.

The purpose of the program is to dialogue with the 55 participating journalists to share their experience from the two China sessions and afford the senior diplomats the opportunity to interact with the team to answer some of the most frequent questions regarding China's international relations, press freedom, economy and modernization, industrialization, and ICT innovation.

During the program, the participating journalist from the various regions made PowerPoint presentation regarding the two sessions and the reality of China. Similarly, the senior diplomats shared their perspective also.