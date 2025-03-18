Liberia: Judge Smith Calls for Division of Civil Law Court Into Three Jurisdictions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia - On Monday, March 17, 2025, Judge George W. Smith of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Court "A" and Annex "B," proposed a legislative reform aimed at subdividing the Civil Law Court into three separate jurisdictions to streamline case management and ensure more focused handling of cases.

In his address, Judge Smith called on the National Legislature to pass an act dividing the court into three distinct parts: Civil Law Court "A" for jurisdiction over ejectments and property-related cases; Civil Law Court "B" for actions involving damages, equity suits, foreclosure, declaratory judgment actions, and special proceedings; and Civil Law Court "C," which would specifically handle family law matters such as divorce and other family-related cases.

"The creation of Civil Law Court 'C' will allow more time to address the highly emotional and time-consuming nature of family matters," Judge Smith explained, emphasizing the need for greater attention to these sensitive issues.

The Judge also drew historical parallels, referring to Chief Justice ad interim His Honor, William E. Wordsworth, who in 1975 called for the creation of a separate seat for Montserrado County. Judge Smith noted that this decision was in response to President William R. Tolbert's vision, which was later supported by the legislature.

"We look forward to the establishment of a circuit court and all courts at the seat of the county government," Judge Smith said, acknowledging the need to relieve the courts in Monrovia and reduce docket congestion.

While discussing other issues, Judge Smith highlighted the importance of the legislature considering the recommendation made by Chief Justice Wordsworth regarding Montserrado County, advocating for legislative action to establish a dedicated circuit court.

In a stern message regarding the obstruction of court orders, particularly writs of possession, Judge Smith underscored that such acts hinder the prompt administration of justice.

He warned that obstructing court orders is a criminal act under Section 12.1(1) of the Penal Law, punishable by contempt of court. He also referred to the provisions in Section 10.5 of the Criminal Procedure Law, which empowers citizens to make arrests in cases of obstruction of court orders.

Additionally, Judge Smith emphasized the importance of maintaining security and safety in Liberia, especially in the aftermath of the civil war, the Ebola outbreak, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He warned of the imminent threat of floods in Monrovia, stressing that such disasters could be mitigated through proactive measures by all Liberians.

"The foresighted legislature passed the December 19, 1930, Sanitary Act, subsequently amended, to ensure the environment is safe and sanitary. The law carries penalties for violations, with fines ranging from US$100 to US$25 for continued daily violations under Section 5.1 of the Environmental Law," he stated.