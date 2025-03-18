West Africa: Ecowas Ambassadors Pay Tribute to Dr. Al Hassan Conteh for Distinguished Service to Regional Development

Abuja —

On March 15, the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) honored Dr. Al Hassan Conteh, the outgoing Ambassador of Liberia to Nigeria, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the regional development and ECOWAS agenda.

The tribute ceremony took place at the residence of H.E. Mohamadou Musa Njie, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of The Gambia to ECOWAS.

The gathering included ECOWAS ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives who came together to celebrate Dr. Conteh's distinguished service over his tenure.

Throughout the event, Dr. Conteh was praised by his colleagues for his leadership, dedication, and role in promoting peace, unity, and cooperation within the ECOWAS community. Several ambassadors commended his tireless efforts in strengthening relationships between ECOWAS member states.

Dr. Conteh was specifically lauded for his crucial role in advancing regional stability, economic cooperation, and social integration.

His advocacy for policies that foster peace and development across West Africa earned widespread acknowledgment. His work was noted for significantly enhancing Liberia's diplomatic ties with other ECOWAS countries.

Ambassador Musa Nuhu, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, delivered a heartfelt tribute, emphasizing Dr. Conteh's role in providing mentorship, technical support, and capacity-building within the diplomatic corps.

His leadership as Dean of the West African Diplomatic Corps was particularly highlighted for encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Ambassador Kalilou Traore of Côte d'Ivoire proposed that Dr. Conteh's memoirs be documented and taught in schools across West Africa as a model of dedication to the region's collective goals.

"Dr. Conteh's dedication to our shared objectives has inspired many of us. His readiness to share his knowledge is a reflection of his commitment not just to Liberia but to all of West Africa," said Ambassador Traore.

In a moving address, Ambassador Robert Y. Lormia II, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Liberia, expressed gratitude on behalf of Liberia.

"Your inspiring words bring great pride to the Republic of Liberia," Ambassador Lormia remarked. "I have seen Ambassador Conteh's exceptional patience and courage firsthand. His legacy continues to inspire us all."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Conteh, who has served as Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS for over 16 years, is set to take on a new role as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Liberia to the United States of America.

In his remarks, Dr. Conteh expressed deep appreciation for the honor and support from his colleagues throughout his tenure.

"It has been an honor to serve as Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria and contribute to our shared vision of a united, prosperous West Africa," Dr. Conteh said. "Together, we have faced challenges and celebrated successes, and I am proud of what we have achieved."

Dr. Conteh called for continued support from the ECOWAS ambassadors for Liberia's campaign for a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council, a bid launched by the Liberian government in 2024.