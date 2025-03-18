Liberia: NPHIL, MoH Strengthen Collaboration to Boost Liberia's Healthcare System

The Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, met with the Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Mapleh M. Kpoto, at the Ministry of Health to discuss ways to strengthen Liberia's healthcare system.

The meeting, which was initiated by the NPHIL, focused on enhancing collaboration between NPHIL and the Ministry of Health aimed to build on ongoing initiatives and improve the country's response to health challenges.

Dr. Nyan provided an update on the progress and various initiatives at NPHIL, particularly highlighting efforts to manage and contain health outbreaks such as the recent Mpox cases.

On her part, Minister Kpoto outlined strides made in tackling the challenges confronting the country's healthcare system.

Both health leaders discussed strategies aimed at strengthening Liberia's healthcare ecosystem, ensuring better preparedness and response to emerging health threats as well as providing better medical care for the Liberian people.

"We are fully committed to working together to improve the healthcare system in Liberia," said Dr. Nyan, acknowledging the vital role of cooperation between and among government agencies in addressing public health issues.

Minister Kpoto thanked Dr. Nyan and the NPHIL for initiating the meeting and echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of strengthening the nation's health system to ensure the well- being of all citizens.

The meeting marked another step in the ongoing efforts by both NPHIL and the Ministry of Health to strengthen Liberia's healthcare system and respond more effectively to public health threats to ensure better outcomes for the country's healthcare sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both institutions to enhance communication, share resources, and collaborate on key health programs that will benefit the nation and its people.