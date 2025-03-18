Nigeria: Suspected Burglar Nabbed in Benue

18 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A suspected burglar has been apprehended at the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC)'s guest house at North Bank, a suburb of Makurdi.

The suspect, Abdul Abubakar, a scrap collector popularly known as "iron condemns," was arrested around 2am at the weekend after scaling the guest house's fence.

Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, in a statement, noted that the incident followed a string of criminal activities at the location.

He said that on January 15, 2025, armed robbers vandalised the electricity cables supplying power to the guest house, adding that, in August of the previous year, a motorcycle parked near the event hall was carted away.

Asemakaha explained that the suspect's attempt to flee was thwarted when he sustained a fracture to his right leg while jumping the fence such that rendered him unable to carry out his plans.

The statement added that the suspect had since been handed over to the C division unit of the Nigerian police for further investigation.

