Liberia: Govt Brings in Experts to Boost Asset Recovery Efforts

To enhance its anti-corruption efforts, the Liberian government has enlisted the expertise of two senior forensic specialists from FTI Consulting. Andrew Durant and Wayne Anthony will join the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) to aid in tracing and recovering assets obtained through illegal means. Their arrival is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18, 2025, with a focus on assisting AREPT in probing cases of misused public funds and properties.

AREPT released a statement on Monday, March 17, saying that the upcoming visit is intended to enhance Liberia's ability to recover stolen assets without incurring any expenses for the government. Durant and Anthony have generously volunteered to carry out a complimentary two-week case evaluation, showcasing FTI Consulting's dedication to assisting Liberia in its fight against corruption.

Who Are the Experts?

FTI Consulting is internationally recognized for its expertise in forensic investigations, asset tracing, and financial fraud detection. The firm has successfully assisted governments, central banks, and financial institutions in uncovering and repatriating stolen funds in several countries, including Nigeria, one of the largest asset recovery cases in Africa.

Andrew Durant, a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, leads the firm's Forensic Accounting Services across London, the Middle East, and Africa. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked on major investigations into financial fraud, corruption, bribery, and asset misappropriation across Africa, Europe, the United States, and Asia. Durant is recognized as a leader in forensic accounting and asset tracing by Who's Who Legal and Chambers.

Wayne Anthony, an expert in forensic accounting and fraud investigations, has more than 25 years of experience leading high-profile asset tracing projects. His work has spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Libya, Tunisia, Egypt, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and Iraq. He previously managed FTI Consulting's forensic accounting practice in the UAE and played a crucial role in major financial fraud and asset misappropriation investigations.

Liberia's Renewed Fight Against Corruption

The Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force (AREPT) was set up to lead Liberia's efforts in tracing, recovering, and prosecuting cases involving illegally acquired public assets. The task force operates under Executive Order No. 145, signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., reinforcing the government's stance on corruption and accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the leadership of Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, AREPT is responsible for investigating and retrieving both fixed and liquid assets misappropriated by current and former officials. The task force plays a vital role in ensuring that recovered funds and properties are reinvested into national development, benefiting the Liberian people.

Liberia continues to experience challenges with financial mismanagement, leading to past struggles in asset recovery efforts that were often sluggish and inefficient. The involvement of these global forensic specialists indicates a fresh commitment to transparency and accountability. Leveraging their expertise in cross-border investigations, Durant and Anthony are anticipated to enhance Liberia's capacity for asset recovery, aiming to identify hidden assets and ensure accountability for corrupt practices.

AREPT says it looks forward to working closely with FTI Consulting to ensure that stolen assets are identified, recovered, and returned to the Liberian people.