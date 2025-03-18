Nigeria: Troops Kill Seven Iswap Terrorists in Yobe

Troops from Operation Hadin Kai North East Sector 2 in Damaturu have killed seven fighters of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State.

The terrorists were neutralised during a fierce confrontation with the troops, who were stationed at Fansan Yanma in Buni Gari on Sunday night.

According to multiple sources, the terrorists launched an attack on the town, firing sporadically. However, they were quickly met with resistance from the troops, supported by Yobe State hunters.

"A heavy gun battle ensued for over an hour before the insurgents were overpowered," a source said.

Another source said the terrorists used a tricycle to transport four of their dead fighters, while three other bodies were carried away on a motorcycle as they retreated.

Attempts to reach Captain Shehu Muhammad, Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit, Operation Hadin Kai Sector Damaturu, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or text messages.

However, a military personnel, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that a vigilante member who intercepted the fleeing terrorists sustained gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

