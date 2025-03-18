Africa: Burundi Hand First Call Up to Norwegian-Based Striker Mvuka

Burundi handed a first call up to Norwegian-based striker Bertran Nishimwe Mvuka as coach Patrick Sangwa welcomed back several experienced internationals for the FIFA World Cup assignments over the next week.

Burundi host African champions Cote d'Ivoire in Meknes, Morocco on Friday and then take on Seychelles at the same venue four days later.

Burundi have seven points from four games in Group F and sit only three behind the Ivorians, who lead the standings.

There is a first call up in five years for midfielder Patrick Bizoza, who is based in Norway and yet to win a cap, while back in the squad are left back Claus Niyukuri, midfielders Abedi Bigirimana and Henry Msanga and the striking duo Mohamed Amissi and striker Sudi Abdallah, who is back from injury.

Also returning to the squad is 20-year-old Matteo Nkurunziza for fellow Belgian-based goalkeeper Aladin Bizimana and the Belgian-born defender Marco Weymans, who has not played for Burundi since late 2023.

Defender Kevin Icoyitungiye debuted for Burundi in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship qualifiers against Uganda at the turn of the year and now gets a first World Cup call-up.

Five players are dropped from the squad that concluded the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign last November.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Nahimana (Namungo, Tanzania), Matteo Nkurunziza (RWD Molenbeek, Belgium), Onesime Rukundo (Police, Rwanda)

Defenders: Kevin Icoyitungiye (Aigle Noir), Omar Moussa (Gorilla, Rwanda), Youssouf Ndayishimye (Nice, France), Christophe Nduwarugira (Borneo, Indonesia), Claus Niyukuri (Haugesund, Norway), Frederic Nsabiyumva (Vasteras, Sweden), Marco Weymans (Beerschot, Belgium)

Midfielders: Abedi Bigirimana (Police, Rwanda), Parfait Bizoza (Haugesund, Norway), Jordi Liongola (La Louviere, Belgium), Elie Mokono (Fountain Gate, Tanzania), Tresor Mossi (Sumqayit, Azerbaijan), Henry Msanga (Police, Rwanda), Akdar Muderi (Gasogi, Rwanda), Shassir Nahimana (Pamba Jiji, Tanzania)

Forwards: Sudi Abdallah (PSIS Semarang, Indonesia), Mohamed Amissi (Modern Sport, Egypt), Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana (USM Alger), Jean Claude Girumugisha (Al Hilal, Sudan), Bienvenue Kanakimana (Jablonec, Czech Republic), Bertran Nishimwe Mvuka (Sandefjord, Norway), Pacifique Niyongabire (Tampa Bay Rowdies, US)