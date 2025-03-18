Africa: Broos Defines Lesotho, Benin Clashes As Key Moments for Bafana Bafana

Head coach of the South African national team, Hugo Broos says the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be key for his sides' ambition of qualifying for next year's global showpiece.

The former African champions take on neighbouring country Lesotho on Friday before travelling to Benin for Tuesday's encounter.

Bafana Bafana are second behind Rwanda in Group C who host Nigeria and before traveling to Lesotho.

Speaking ahead of the clash in Polokwane where the team arrived on Monday morning, the Belgian tactician said victory against Lesotho and Benin would put his side in promising position.

"As everybody knows, we have important games in front of us. It's a key moment, I said that already before, if we can achieve two victories against Lesotho and Benin, then I think we can make a big step in qualification, certainly also taking account the other games in the group," he said.

"First up we have Lesotho on Friday. Lesotho is a team that fights for each other. They fight for each other, they fight for each meter and every ball, and they are playing against South Africa. So, I think they will try to do something more against South Africa and against other teams. So again, it will be a tough game.

"And then we have the game outside of the country against Benin. The only advantage we have here is that Benin are playing in Ivory Coast, so a big crowd and their supporters will not be there. That is a little advantage for us", said Broos.

Broos' charges have been enjoying a rich vein of form of late, with an impressive bronze medal finish at the recent TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire - a feat they will be looking to build on as they look to return to the global showpiece.

South Africa's last FIFA World Cup appearance was in 2010 when the global showpiece was hosted on African soil for the first time.