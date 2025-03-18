Africa: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, and Morocco Lead - Nigeria, Ghana Under Pressure

As the CAF World Cup qualifiers return this week, African nations are entering a crucial phase with matchdays five and six set to shape the race for World Cup 2026 in North America.

With only group winners securing direct qualification and the four best runners-up fighting for a playoff spot, every match matters.

Egypt, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, and Morocco currently lead their groups, but traditional powerhouses like Nigeria and Ghana are under immense pressure.

Here's a detailed analysis of each group, followed by the latest fixtures and standings.

Group A: Egypt Set to Extend Lead, Burkina Faso Aim to Bounce Back

Egypt remain firm favorites to top Group A, boasting an unbeaten record and a squad led by Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet, the joint-top scorers in qualifying.

With Omar Marmoush now in the mix, Egypt will look to strengthen their position with an away match against Ethiopia before hosting Sierra Leone.

Guinea-Bissau, who held Egypt to a 1-1 draw, continue to fight for second place. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso must take full points against Djibouti to stay in contention after a slow start.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Burkina Faso vs Djibouti | Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau | Ethiopia vs Egypt

Matchday 6: Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso | Egypt vs Sierra Leone | Ethiopia vs Djibouti

Standings:

Egypt - 10 pts Guinea-Bissau - 6 pts Burkina Faso - 5 pts Sierra Leone - 5 pts Ethiopia - 3 pts Djibouti - 1 pt

Group B: Sudan and Senegal Locked in a Top-of-the-Table Battle

This group is set for a crucial showdown between Sudan and Senegal, both of whom have been in fine form. Senegal, led by captain Sadio Mane, are unbeaten but trail Sudan by two points.

Their head-to-head clash could decide the group's outcome.

DR Congo, despite early struggles, still have a chance to stay in contention with must-win matches against South Sudan and Mauritania. Meanwhile, Togo are still chasing their first win in the group.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: DR Congo vs South Sudan | Togo vs Mauritania | Sudan vs Senegal

Matchday 6: Mauritania vs DR Congo | Senegal vs Togo | Sudan vs Senegal

Standings:

Sudan - 10 pts Senegal - 8 pts DR Congo - 7 pts Togo - 3 pts South Sudan - 2 pts Mauritania - 1 pt

Group C: Nigeria in Crisis as Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Lead the Charge

This is one of the tightest groups, with three teams - Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin - all tied on seven points. Nigeria, however, are in serious danger of missing out on qualification, sitting fifth with just three points.

The Super Eagles must win at Rwanda to revive their hopes before a home clash against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, South Africa, boosted by their TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualification, will be aiming for two wins to take control of the group.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: South Africa vs Lesotho | Zimbabwe vs Benin | Rwanda vs Nigeria

Matchday 6: Benin vs South Africa | Nigeria vs Zimbabwe | Rwanda vs Lesotho

Standings:

Rwanda - 7 pts South Africa - 7 pts Benin - 7 pts Lesotho - 5 pts Nigeria - 3 pts Zimbabwe - 2 pts

Group D: Cameroon Look to Pull Away from Chasing Pack

Cameroon, with their eight World Cup appearances, lead the group but have Libya and Cape Verde just one point behind. A win against Eswatini, who have lost all their games, could create some breathing room.

Angola, who went unbeaten in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualifiers, could also shake up the standings if they take points from Libya and Cape Verde.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Cape Verde vs Mauritius | Libya vs Angola | Eswatini vs Cameroon

Matchday 6: Angola vs Cape Verde | Cameroon vs Libya | Eswatini vs Mauritius

Standings:

Cameroon - 8 pts Libya - 7 pts Cape Verde - 7 pts Angola - 6 pts Mauritius - 4 pts Eswatini - 0 pts

Group E: Morocco Dominate as Eritrea's Exit Leaves Just Five Teams

With three wins from three, Morocco are heavy favorites to qualify directly.

They face a tough test against Niger, who are still in contention, before hosting Tanzania in a must-win match for both teams.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Niger vs Morocco | Tanzania vs Congo | Zambia vs Eritrea*

Matchday 6: Congo vs Zambia | Niger vs Eritrea* | Morocco vs Tanzania

Standings:

Morocco - 9 pts Niger - 6 pts Tanzania - 6 pts Zambia - 3 pts Congo - 0 pts

Group F: Côte d'Ivoire Face Strong Competition from Gabon and Burundi

Côte d'Ivoire, fresh from winning the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, have maintained their dominance in World Cup qualification, sitting top of the group with 10 points.

Their squad, featuring Jean-Philippe Krasso and Oumar Diakite, has looked solid, but the race for qualification is far from over.

Gabon, just one point behind, will look to maintain pressure, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading their attack.

Burundi, sitting in third with seven points, are also in contention. Kenya and Gambia must win their upcoming matches to avoid falling further behind.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Gabon vs Seychelles | Gambia vs Kenya | Burundi vs Côte d'Ivoire

Matchday 6: Kenya vs Gabon | Côte d'Ivoire vs Gambia | Burundi vs Seychelles

Standings:

Côte d'Ivoire - 10 pts Gabon - 9 pts Burundi - 7 pts Kenya - 5 pts Gambia - 3 pts Seychelles - 0 pts

Group G: Algeria and Mozambique in Tight Battle for Top Spot

Algeria, the only team in this group with World Cup experience, are locked in a tense battle with Mozambique, as both sides sit on nine points. The Fennecs will rely on in-form Amine Gouiri, who has been instrumental in their qualification campaign.

With Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda all sitting on six points, the group remains wide open. The upcoming matches could be decisive in determining who takes control before the final phase of qualifiers. Somalia, yet to register a point, are effectively out of contention.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Guinea vs Somalia | Mozambique vs Uganda | Botswana vs Algeria

Matchday 6: Uganda vs Guinea | Algeria vs Mozambique | Botswana vs Somalia

Standings:

Algeria - 9 pts Mozambique - 9 pts Botswana - 6 pts Guinea - 6 pts Uganda - 6 pts Somalia - 0 pts

Group H: Tunisia Look to Extend Lead, Namibia and Liberia in Pursuit

Tunisia have been the standout team in this group, leading with 10 points and securing an early AFCON 2025 qualification spot. They are looking to edge closer to a seventh World Cup appearance, with upcoming matches against Liberia and Malawi.

Namibia and Liberia, sitting in second and third, remain in contention, while Equatorial Guinea, despite their AFCON qualification, have been inconsistent in this campaign. São Tomé and Príncipe have struggled to make an impact, losing all their matches so far.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Equatorial Guinea vs São Tomé and Príncipe | Malawi vs Namibia | Liberia vs Tunisia

Matchday 6: Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea | Tunisia vs Malawi | Liberia vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Standings:

Tunisia - 10 pts Namibia - 8 pts Liberia - 7 pts Malawi - 6 pts Equatorial Guinea - 3 pts São Tomé and Príncipe - 0 pts

Group I: Ghana Face a Must-Win Situation as Comoros Hold Surprise Lead

One of the biggest surprises in the CAF qualifiers has been Comoros, who sit top of Group I alongside Ghana, both on 9 points. The island nation has been one of Africa's fastest-rising teams, with impressive performances in both AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana, however, are under immense pressure, as they were expected to dominate this group. With Mali and Madagascar still in the race, the Black Stars must win their matches against Chad and Madagascar to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Mali, with just 5 points, are struggling to keep up, while Chad remain without a point and are effectively out of the running.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Matchday 5: Ghana vs Chad | Central African Republic vs Madagascar | Comoros vs Mali

Matchday 6: Madagascar vs Ghana | Central African Republic vs Mali | Comoros vs Chad

Standings:

Comoros - 9 pts Ghana - 9 pts Madagascar - 7 pts Mali - 5 pts Central African Republic - 4 pts Chad - 0 pts

With only the group winners securing a direct ticket to World Cup 2026, the stakes have never been higher.

Egypt, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, and Morocco look on course for qualification, but giants like Nigeria and Ghana must fight to stay in contention.

The next two matchdays will be critical in shaping Africa's representation at the World Cup, with several must-win matches on the horizon.

Expect high-intensity battles across all groups as teams push for a place on the world stage.