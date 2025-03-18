East Africa: Joint Statement between the State of Qatar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda

document

Doha — As part of efforts to ease the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the State of Qatar hosted a trilateral meeting in Doha on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, attended by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; His Excellency President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; and His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Heads of State welcomed the progress made in the Luanda and Nairobi processes, as well as the joint EAC-SADC summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8, 2025. The Heads of State reaffirmed the commitment of all parties to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as agreed at the said summit. The Heads of State then agreed on the need to continue the discussions initiated in Doha in order to establish solid foundations for lasting peace as envisioned in the Luanda/Nairobi process, now merged and/or aligned.

His Excellency President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, thanked the State of Qatar and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for their hospitality and for organizing this fruitful meeting, which helped build confidence in a shared commitment to a secure and stable future for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region.