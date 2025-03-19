Nigeria: Taking Action Against Corruption in Nigeria

analysis

Empowering anti-corruption role models and coalitions to change social norms

Corruption has caused a crisis of trust in Nigeria's institutions and society. Efforts to tackle it since the end of military rule in the late 1990s have yielded uneven results, having been hindered by politicization, weak institutions and double standards among leaders. The failure to reduce corruption has led to political clientelism and impunity and created a perception among citizens that there is no accountability for those involved, and higher risks for those who resist. Many Nigerians are keen to stand up against corruption, but feel resigned, sensing that it is the price for getting things done.

Drawing on research by Chatham House's Social Norms and Accountable Governance project - including its fourth (and most recent) annual national household survey, conducted in partnership with Nigeria's National Bureau of Statistics in 2023 - this research paper argues for a change in approach to anti-corruption. In particular, it presents evidence that bringing together reformers across different sectors in Nigeria can help change underlying social norms perpetuating corruption as an enabler of lasting reforms.

The paper highlights the potential for 'integrity role models' in achieving this aim. Institutions are not self-enforcing. Neither are reforms self-implementing. In corrupted systems, values such as integrity, transparency and public service need credible and competent individuals to demonstrate them. Our paper therefore presents a plan of action - applicable across institutions and sectors - for supporting Nigeria's integrity role models and amplifying their voices in the fight against corruption.