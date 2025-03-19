Ethiopia: Flag Carrier, AfDB Partner On New Bishoftu Int'l Airport Project

Ethiopian Airlines Group, a rapidly growing global airline, has partnered with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to develop the new Bishoftu International Airport, a major infrastructure project for Africa.

In a related development, Ethiopian Airlines has expanded its services by adding a Boeing 737-800 dedicated to VIP and charter flights, reinforcing its commitment to premium travel experiences for investors, businesses, and discerning travelers.

The airline, boasting nearly eight decades of successful operation and serving over 150 domestic and international destinations across five continents, aims to further enhance its services through this ambitious project.

The plan for the new airport, initially envisioned by former CEO Tewolde GebreMariam with an 80 million passenger capacity, has been significantly expanded. The project now aims to create a comprehensive aviation hub, including branded hotels, cargo logistics centers, aviation maintenance facilities, aircraft body manufacturing, and aviation consultancy services.

Last Saturday, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew and AfDB Vice President Nnena Nwabufo signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to formalize their partnership. The signing, witnessed by AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina and Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, signifies the

AfDB's commitment to supporting the project with an estimated 7.8 billion USD investment.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide expressed gratitude for the AfDB's extensive support to Ethiopia's development, highlighting its current $1.2 billion portfolio in key sectors.

He also requested further assistance for macroeconomic reforms and transformational projects related to regional integration and renewable energy.

President Adesina praised Ethiopia's 8.1% GDP growth and Addis Ababa's rapid development under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, reaffirming the AfDB's commitment to the new airport project, which he described as an "African flagship project."

The new airport, scheduled for completion in phases, aims to handle 60 million passengers by 2029, nearly tripling the capacity of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Africa's busiest airport in 2022.

Ultimately, the airport is designed to

serve 110 million passengers annually, quadrupling Bole International Airport's current capacity. In August, Ethiopian Airlines Group contracted Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, in partnership with Zaha Hadid Architects, for the design and supervision of the mega airport city in Abusera, Bishoftu, located 40km from Addis Ababa.

Mesfin Tasew emphasized the project's role in establishing Ethiopia as a global aviation hub.

Tariq Al-Qanni, Dar's Director of Operations in Ethiopia, highlighted the project's potential to provide vital global air connectivity, accelerate economic growth, and elevate Ethiopian Airlines as Africa's leading aviation group.

The Mega Airport City will feature a 1.1 million sqm terminal, 126,190 sqm of airline support facilities, and over 100,000 sqm of cargo and airport support facilities

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 18 MARCH 2025