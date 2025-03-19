Ethiopian Airlines Gets AfDB Backing to Build Africa's Largest Airport

TLDR

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to develop a new airport near Addis Ababa. The Bishoftu International Airport project, valued at $7.8 billion, will increase Ethiopia's passenger capacity from 17 million to over 60 million annually by 2040. This will make it the largest airport in Africa upon completion.

The partnership is expected to address the growing demand for air travel and cargo services, which the current Bole International Airport can no longer accommodate. The new airport, located about 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, will handle more than 100 million passengers annually once fully operational.

In August 2024, Ethiopian Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based consulting firm Dar to design the new facility. The project is slated for completion in five years and is expected to significantly enhance Ethiopia's economic development while boosting Africa's global air connectivity. The mega airport will reinforce Africa's position as a key aviation hub.

The Bishoftu International Airport project underscores the growing demand for air travel in Africa, particularly in East Africa, which is becoming a key player in global aviation. Ethiopian Airlines' initiative highlights the continent's ambitions to develop world-class infrastructure that can handle rising passenger and cargo volumes. With the support of the African Development Bank, this mega-airport will not only facilitate trade and tourism but also contribute to Ethiopia's broader economic growth and Africa's regional integration. This development signals a shift toward stronger intra-African connectivity and greater investment in the continent's aviation infrastructure.