Nigeria: Senate Constitutes Committee to Probe Alleged Forceful Takeover of Nigerian Mangrove Islands By Cameroon

The Senate noted that the Cameroonian government encroached on Nigeria's islands in Akwa Ibom despite that the affected islands were not part of the territories ceded to Cameroon under the 1913 Anglo-German treaties or the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling of October 2002.

The Senate, on Tuesday, constituted an eight-member ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations that the Republic of Cameroon has forcefully taken over Nigerian mangrove islands and maritime territories in Efiat, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the committee's composition during the plenary after most senators supported it through voice votes.

Mr Akpabio said the committee would be chaired by Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other members of the are Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Kaka Lawan (APC, Borno Central), Banigo Ipalibo (PDP, Rivers West), Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North), Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa Ibom South) and Aniekan Bassey (PDP, Akwa Ibom North-East).

The Senate president directed the committee members to report to the Senate within two months with recommendations on how to address the issue.

Motion

The need to probe the forceful takeover of Nigerian mangrove islands was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Mr Bassey during the plenary.

The senator, while presenting his motion,

said the Cameroonian government has encroached on Nigeria's islands in Akwa Ibom despite the fact that the affected islands were not part of the territories ceded to Cameroon under the 1913 Anglo-German treaties or the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling of October 2002.

Mr Bassey lamented that the encroachment had significantly impacted the state's economy, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

"It is a monumental national embarrassment that foreign laws are being imposed by the Cameroonian Gendarmes on Nigerians living in the 16 ancestral villages in these areas. This encroachment is illegal and has resulted in a significant economic loss, particularly in oil and gas revenues.

"This is noting that the islands in focus were not part of the territories ceded to the Government of Cameroun by the 1913 Anglo-German treaties and the International Court of Justice's decision of October 2002. As such, the encroachment into these territories is not only illegal but has led to a huge economic loss of more than 2,560 oil wells and gas revenues which ought to accrue to Nigeria," he said.

He disclosed that the islands are home to approximately 2,560 oil wells, which should contribute to Nigeria's revenue but are currently benefiting Cameroon due to the alleged illegal annexation.

"These islands and waters are economically important to the region, as it hosts copious fishing routes and approximately over 2,560 oil wells as well as gas revenues that should accrue to the Nigerian Government but which are lost to the Republic of Cameroon as a result of the illegal annexation of the islands by the Republic of Cameroon," he added.

The senator urged his colleagues to encourage the federal government to address the issue.

Contributions

Several senators supported the motion, citing similar encroachments in other Nigerian territories and calling for urgent action.

Mr Ibrahim, who chairs the ad hoc committee, advised that Nigeria should report the issue to the United Nations.

"The Senate cannot keep quiet when there's a threat to the sovereignty of our country. There is a violation of our territorial rights, which can cause environmental disaster and reduce national revenue," he said.

Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi recalled the controversy surrounding the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration, expressing concerns that history was repeating itself.

"We continue to treat our people as if the communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River do not matter. The Senate should escalate this matter to President Tinubu and involve experts and diplomats to assess the situation," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Jarigbe, also a member of the ad hoc committee, said the issue affected his state, Cross River.

"It even affects my own state. Cameroonians are still molesting our people and defiling our women. There are international judgements guiding the sovereignty of states but Cameroon have failed to adhere."

Asuquo Ekpenyong, Cross River South Senator, lamented that the issue caused untold hardship to his constituents.

Ogun East Senator Gbenga Daniel narrated a similar issue in Ipokia, Ogun State, where the Republic of Benin is claiming an island where oil was recently discovered.

Amos Yohanna, Adamawa North Senator, noted that four local government areas in Adamawa State were also experiencing illegal encroachments by a foreign country.

Following the deliberations of senators, the Senate passed the motion urging President Tinubu to take immediate steps to protect Nigeria's territorial waters and secure over 2,560 oil wells within the disputed islands in Akwa Ibom.

The upper chamber also directed the federal government to explore diplomatic channels to resolve the crisis.