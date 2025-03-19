Nigeria: Oil Workers Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Expatriate Quota Violation

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has threatened a nationwide strike over what it described as the blatant violation of Nigeria's expatriate quota laws by an Indian oil firm, Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO).

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, PENGASSAN president, Comrade Festus Osifo, accused SEEPCO of violating local content regulations by employing over ten thousand Indian workers for jobs meant for Nigerians.

According to Osifo, the current frustrations were fueled by previous attempts to address these concerns through regulatory bodies, which have yielded little fruit.

LEADERSHIP reported that PENGASSAN picketed the company's headquarters at Victoria Island, Lagos State, last week over anti-labour practices and other grievances.

However, the company responded via a statement that it adhered to federal laws and industry regulations as a responsible corporate citizen.

But Osifo pointed to violations of Nigeria's Local Content Act, particularly Section 35, which states that only Nigerians should be employed in junior and intermediate positions, and Section 32 which allows a maximum of 5 per cent expatriate workers in management roles.

According to Osifo, SEEPCO has brought in over 10,000 Indian workers, many of whom are employed in low and mid-level positions such as welders, vulcanisers, security guards, cooks, and panel operators - roles that, by law, should be reserved for Nigerians.

Osifo demanded immediate repatriation of all Indian expatriates occupying jobs meant for Nigerians and called for the reinstatement of the 18 sacked workers, full unionisation rights for contract staff and strict enforcement of local content laws by government agencies, with SEEPCO held accountable for past violations.

He warned that if the government fails to intervene and the demands are unmet, the union would have no choice but to shut down the country's oil and gas sector.

He said, "In a country where unemployment is at an all-time high, these are jobs that Nigerians should do, but every Tuesday, between 200 and 500 Indians arrive in Nigeria, replacing local workers. This is unacceptable.

"While other oil companies comply with these laws, SEEPCO occupies 100 per cent of its management positions by Indians.

"Sterling Oil Energy Exploration and Production Company has operated in Nigeria for quite a while. They have consistently violated our laws and regulations by bringing everyone to work in Nigeria.

"If other companies, indigenous producers and multinationals can comply with our laws, why should Sterling be an exception? Sterling cannot be bigger than Nigeria."

PENGASSAN also accused SEEPCO of anti-labour practices, including the unlawful termination of the appointment of 18 Nigerian workers who raised concerns about their welfare and career growth.

Osifo added that the company had prevented contract workers from unionising despite Ministry of Labour and Employment directives.