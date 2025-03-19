Nigeria: Fubara Urges Rivers People to Be Calm Over State of Emergency

As tension rises over the declaration ofstate of emergency in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while he engages with relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong.

A 12-paragraph statement signed and made available to journalists Tuesday night by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joe Johnson, regretted the unfortunate moment in the state's political history.

He said "Since Our dear Governor assumed office, all his actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty. He prioritised the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.

"Even in the face of the political impasse, he remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else. This was why, immediately after Mr. President's intervention to broker peace, we did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned on their own volition.

Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court's judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy. These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State."

He explained that "at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult. Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people".

According to Johnson "We have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the State forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch.

"At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive. We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process."

Meanwhile, the President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe (SAN), has rejected the declaration of state of emergency on River, saying it is unconstitutional, whether it is suspension or summary removal.

This is just as the former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has rejected the declaration.

The senator in a statement he issued said he never would support a declaration that would remove an elected governor. He also said it appeared the Ijaw nation was targeted.

Dickson said: "This evening, like all Nigerians, I was taken aback by the broadcast from the president over the political disputes in Rivers State. I do not support the declaration of a state of emergency, especially when that is taken to mean that the Governor and his deputy will vacate their seats for six months.

"I don't believe that is the intendment of the constitution, and that has been my position on matters like this even when we had a PDP President. I have always opposed declarations of emergency in states that meant that their governors would vacate their offices, and this is no exception.

"I have always had the view that even with the declaration of a state of emergency in a state, the elec...