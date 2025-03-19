Nigeria: Bill Seeking Physical Offices for Bloggers Scales Second Reading in Senate

19 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A bill seeking to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, to require social media platforms to establish physical offices within the country on Tuesday scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North).

Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session referred it to the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security to report back in two months after a debate by the senators.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Nwoko said multinational social media corporations such as Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat do not have physical offices in Nigeria, unlike in other climes.

Senator Nwoko outlined several challenges resulting from the absence of social media offices in Nigeria, including: limited local representation; economic losses as well as challenges in legal and Data Protection Compliance.

The bill also proposes new regulations for bloggers operating in Nigeria as it mandates that all bloggers must establish a verifiable office in any of the capital cities across the country, maintain proper employee records and belong to a recognised national association of bloggers, with headquarters in Abuja.

 

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.