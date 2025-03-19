Nigeria: Fix Concerns Raised By Corps Member, Ex-Guber Candidate Urges Govt

Former governorship candidate in Edo State, Patience Key, has asked the federal government to address the issues raised by the National Youth Service Corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, rather than intimidate her.

Key, a 2023 presidential aspirant, who warned against attacks on Uguamaye over her viral video which criticised the President Bola Tinubu's administration, said the corps member "courageously spoke out against the harsh realities of our nation's economic situation."

The former chairman of the Board of Director, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas in the US, said the issues raised by Uguamaye were a true reflection of the realities in Nigeria.

"Her courage to openly articulate the pain and suffering of our people should not be silenced or met with intimidation by the NYSC or any governmental institution," Key said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

She said that Uguamaye should not be harassed for speaking the truth, while corrupt politicians who had looted the country of her resources remain untouched.

"The Nigerian people deserve better. We will not stand by and watch this country sink further into dictatorship and oppression.

Key said that instead of summoning and threatening Rita, the Nigerian government should listen to her, engaging with her, and working to address the issues she has highlighted.

She said that Rita should not be seen as an enemy of the state; but a patriot who cares enough to demand better.

She advised Nigerians not to be intimidated, but speak up for a better Nigeria.

"To the youth of Nigeria--your voice matters. Do not let fear silence you. Do not let oppression win," she said.

Key reminded government that leadership is about service, not intimidation, urging it to fix the problems.

"Do the work, and earn the trust of the people instead of bullying them into submission," Key said.

She said that every Nigerian family that had suffered loss due to a failed system would continue to demand justice, accountability, and real change.