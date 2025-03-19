Nigeria: You Are a Noisemaker, Kaduna Assembly Blasts El-Rufai

On Tuesday, the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KSHA) blasted the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over comments on Freedom Radio.

Reacting to El-Rufai's comments on Freedom Radio on Tuesday, the House Committee on Information Chairman, Hon. Henry Marah Zachariah, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers, described El-Rufai as a noisemaker seeking political relevance.

Recall that El-Rufai on Monday on Freedom Radio alleged that Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly are "stark illiterates and cannot probe his administration".

Hon. Zachariah said, "We wish to remind the former Governor that all the Honorable Members of the Assembly met constitutional requirements to contest and win their various elections as enshrined in section 106 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended)".

He added that members of the Assembly possessed legal, educational, and moral qualifications and had dutifully discharged their constitutional responsibilities to carry out the investigation.

"All the findings of the Adhoc Committee against the former Governor and his administration are in the public domain, and all his attempts to impugn the report in court failed. The former Governor remains indicted until the Committee's report is successfully challenged in court".

The lawmakers vowed to take legal action against El-Rufai for calling them 'stark illiterates'.

"On the issue of defamation of character of the Members of the Assembly, alleging that they are stark illiterates, the Assembly will take appropriate legal action against the former Governor to protect their image and integrity and the Assembly as an Institution for posterity".

"On removing the former Executive Chairman of KADIRS from his appointment, the Rt. Hon. Speaker has no powers to hire or fire any appointed officer in the State."

The lawmakers, however, reaffirmed their strong support for Governor Uba Sani and the Speaker, Yusuf Liman.

"We hereby reiterate the resolve of the entire members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, irrespective of party differences, to support and work with Governor Uba Sani and the Rt Honourable Speaker to ensure the people of Kaduna State get the needed dividends of democracy".