Ghana: Star Ghana Foundation, Partners Discuss Health Care Service

The Star Ghana Foundation has brought together key stakeholders to assess and track government commitments towards the health sector.

The event, attended by civil society organisations (CSOs), health practitioners, advocacy groups, and the media, focused on improving healthcare service delivery and ensuring accountability.

The forum provided a platform for discussions on how CSOs could use evidence-based advocacy to push for better healthcare services.

Speaking at the event, Project Manager for Rights to Services at STAR-Ghana Foundation, Mr Raymond Danso, said the meeting aimed to develop strategies for tracking the government's promises in the health sector and ensuring they were fulfilled.

He emphasized the importance of data collection, analysis, and reporting in holding the government accountable.

He noted that partners needed to think critically about their approach to monitoring and how they could refine their tools to ensure effective tracking of health sector commitments.

Mr Danso highlighted that this collective effort was crucial in ensuring the government was making the right decisions, taking appropriate actions, and implementing interventions at the right time.

He further explained that CSOs would undergo a series of training sessions to enhance their capacity in using monitoring tools.

Beyond monitoring, Danso revealed that civil society groups would engage in research to strengthen their advocacy.

Mr Danso mentioned that previous efforts, including stakeholder consultations across the country and engagement with manifesto committees, have provided valuable insights.

These discussions, he said, had allowed CSOs to give feedback to the government, which they hope would lead to meaningful policy changes and reforms.

Participants expressed optimism that their collective efforts would lead to increased accountability and improved healthcare services for all.