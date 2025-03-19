Ghana: Team Ghana Shines At Indece Armwrestling Challenge

Ghana's female armwrestling sensation, Grace Mintah, put up another spectacular display at the Independence Armwrestling Championship, beating athletes from Nigeria, Benin, and Togo to grab the gold medal in the +80kg.

Her Ghanaian compatriots, Florence Boakye and Afia Kumah, won silver and bronze medals respectively, making it a clean sweep for Ghana in the category.

In front of an encouraging crowd that had the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, in attendance as Special Guest, the championshipship presented Team Ghana another opportunity to thrill local fans that gathered at the Centre Point Mall in Accra.

In the 65kg (Women) category, the Gold medal honours went to Ms Marie Rose from Benin, followed by Nigeria's Adefunke Adeniforo with Silver medal and Ghana's Mabel Yeboah with bronze.

Ghana's Wisdom Abromakyi led a clean sweep for Ghana in the 65kg category with Daniel Acquah and Stephen Amoono winning silver and bronze respectively.

It was a memorable occasion for Ghana's Joshua Yeboah, who rose above the challenge presented by Togolese, Abdul Razak, in second position and Emmanuel Tuesday with bronze medal.

Team Togo showed class in the 90+kg (Men) category with a clean victory in the final as Mohammed Ismael (Togo) outclassed Silver medallist winner from Nigeria.

Ghana's Atindana Adams consoled the local fans with a bronze medal finish.

The event, organised by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, was held to celebrate Ghana's independence and had teams from Benin, Nigeria, and Togo.

Ghana's new kid on the block, Joshua Yeboah, from Chicken Wing Club, dominated the men's 90kg men's category.

Present at the event were several dignitaries, including the Vice President of GAF, Dr Kofi Addo Agyekum, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, former Minister for State Enterprises, Mr Dickson Kyere Duah, MP for Berekum West, Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Mr Willaim Katey, GAF Board members, among others.

The President of Ghana and Africa Armwrestling, and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, expressed delight at the success of the championship.

The Independence Armwrestling Challenge was part of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation's efforts to promote the sport and identify new talent.

The next major armwrestling event in Ghana is the Kids Armwrestling expected to draw thousands of children to the table.