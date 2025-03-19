Liberia: Majority Bloc Extends Suspension of Reps. Cole and Flomo

The simmering power struggle within the House of Representatives boiled over again as lawmakers voted to extend the suspension of Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole and Montserrado County District #13 Representative Edward P. Flomo for an additional 30 session days.

Cole and Flomo, who were first suspended on November 19, 2024, have continued to appear at the Capitol, arguing that the House lacks the authority to bar them from fulfilling their elected duties. Citing a previous Supreme Court ruling, they contend that their suspension is legally dubious and an overreach by the Majority Bloc.

Their initial suspension, which ended on March 18, 2025, was extended after lawmakers accused them of disregarding the body's decision. However, in a notable development, Montserrado County District #15 Representative Abu B. Kamara saw his suspension lifted after being acknowledged for complying with his penalty.

A Deepening Divide: Calls for Discipline vs. Conciliation

The decision has further fractured the House, with some lawmakers insisting that disciplinary action is necessary to maintain institutional authority, while others warn that the prolonged impasse risks damaging the legislature's credibility.

Grand Gedeh County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Sokan defended the move, asserting that failure to uphold legislative discipline would set a dangerous precedent.

"If we permit lawmakers to defy Plenary decisions without consequence, we risk weakening the authority of this body," Sokan cautioned.

On the other hand, calls for a diplomatic resolution are growing louder. Some members argue that continued internal strife distracts from pressing governance issues and undermines the public's confidence in the House.

"We must not allow political grievances to overshadow governance. A diplomatic resolution is in the best interest of both the institution and the Liberian people," Rep. Emmanuel Dahn urged.

Majority Bloc Signals Tougher Sanctions

Despite calls for reconciliation, the Majority Bloc remains firm in its stance, warning that continued defiance from Cole and Flomo could lead to even harsher penalties. Their extended suspension adds them to a growing list of lawmakers who have faced disciplinary action in recent months, including Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Dixon Seboe, Jacob Debee, Frank Saah Foko Jr., Eugene J.M. Kollie, Yekeh Kolubah, Alex Sunnyboy Noah, Musa Bility, Muka Kamara, Luther Collins, Thomas Goshua, Zinnah Norman, Roland Opee Cooper, and Rev. Samuel Enders.