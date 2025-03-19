Liberia: House Reviews Bill On Salary Standardization in Public Universities

The House of Representatives is reviewing a draft bill to harmonize salaries in public universities and colleges nationwide.

The House of Representatives instructs its committees on Education, Judiciary, Internal Affairs, and Ways, Means, and Finance to review a proposed bill titled "An Act to Establish Education Standardization of Salaries and Benefits in Public Universities and Colleges in Liberia."

The House took the decision here on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, following the bill's presentation to Plenary by Lofa County District # 3 Representative Momo Siafa Kpoto.

The bill seeks to uniformly and fairly compensate educators and staff across Liberia's public higher education institutions.

Rep. Kpoto hopes his colleagues will cooperate and support him. He emphasizes that the proposed legislation, when passed, will bring total relief to the school system across Liberia by ensuring equitable treatment of academic personnel and improving the overall quality of education.

He notes that Article 29 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia empowers the Legislature to enact laws in the interest of citizens, adding that after consultations with some academicians, he deems it most expedient to introduce the bill for consideration.

The Lofa County lawmaker reiterates that the legislative instrument will bring total relief to the school system, considering the confidence reposed in them as the people's deputies.

Meanwhile, Plenary has forwarded the bill to the relevant Committees to thoroughly review it and provide expert advice upon their return from legislative break. Editing by Jonathan Browne