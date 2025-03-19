Liberia: Boakai Calls for Inclusive Examination System

President Boakai underscores the urgency and importance of creating inclusive examination policies and practices in the Liberian educational system and the subregion.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai urges the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to recognize the urgency and importance of creating inclusive examination policies and practices.

President Boakai gave the urge while addressing the opening of the 73rd Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Liberia, on March 18, 2025.

"It is essential that WAEC-Liberia designs testing environments that are accessible to students with disabilities, ensuring that they have equal opportunities to showcase their skills and earn the qualifications they deserve

By implementing accommodations such as additional time, alternative formats, special care, and accessible testing locations, the nation can break down the barriers that hinder students with disabilities. The president emphasizes that WAEC-Liberia can foster an educational landscape where every learner is empowered and given the chance to shine--"even brighter than people expect them to shine."

President Boakai, whose mother was handicapped, passionately says, "Imagine the profound impact that such a change would have--not just on the lives of those students and their families but on our society as a whole."

An inclusive education system sends a powerful message: that the country values diversity and is committed to ensuring that every single citizen can contribute to the nation's development.

Boakai stresses the importance of working together to make this vision a reality, inviting WAEC to collaborate with the Government of Liberia, hear the voices of those who are often unseen, and champion the rights of all learners as Liberia strives for a truly equitable education system not only for itself but also for the region.

He tells his audience to remember that a nation's strength lies in its ability to uplift and empower every citizen, ensuring that no one is left behind. "Let this 73rd Anniversary of WAEC ignite a renewed passion for education in our hearts."

Mr. Boakai underscores the need to work collaboratively for a brighter future in which every child in West Africa has an opportunity to succeed.

Together, we have the opportunity to forge a brighter future, one that is inclusive, equitable, and filled with promises for all, says the statesman, while urging a guided and shared commitment to progress and the belief that education is the key to unlocking potential.

"I urge each one of you to join me in this vital mission. Together, we can create a more just society where every voice is heard and every dream is nurtured."

Addressing educational engineers, ministers, deputy ministers, assistant ministers, presidents and deans of universities and colleges, school superintendents, county & district education officers, school administrators, and also parents, the President describes these breeds of professionals as backbones of Liberia's education systems, and their hard work does not go unnoticed. He lauds them for inspiring future generations to dream big, think critically, and become responsible citizens.

He also calls for a commitment to addressing the remaining challenges to ensure that every child, regardless of socio-economic background, has access to quality education.

"That we continue to prioritize educational funding, infrastructure, and teacher training programs and the certification and licensing of teachers to enhance learning outcomes," the President notes, while reminding that "As we live in a digital age, let us adapt our educational methods to integrate technology, fostering digital literacy among our students."

Every child, regardless of his or her circumstances, should have access to the tools needed to succeed. Yet, it is observed that students and individuals with disabilities often face significant barriers that hinder their ability to learn and demonstrate their knowledge effectively as compared to others. Editing by Jonathan Browne