Africa: WHO Warns of Worsening Health Crises Amid Funding Cuts

According to Ms Balkhy, the organisation is responding to 16 graded emergencies, including seven complex humanitarian crises and over 50 disease outbreaks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns over escalating health emergencies across multiple regions, warning that millions remain at risk due to funding shortages and ongoing conflicts.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, said the situation has been further complicated by the United States' recent decision to halt its financial contributions to the organisation.

Ms Balkhy described the withdrawal as a major setback, highlighting the agency's longstanding reliance on US contributions for critical health interventions.

"The regrettable US announcement to withdraw will have an enormous impact on the WHO and the wider humanitarian sector," she said

She explained that the Stop Work Order has already disrupted operations, particularly in emergency response efforts.

In January, shortly after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the country from WHO, citing political influence within the agency.

Need for broader support

Ms Balkhy highlighted that the United States has historically been WHO's largest contributor, providing 18 per cent of its 2024/25 biennial budget, along with significant voluntary funding for key programmes like polio eradication and disease surveillance in conflict zones.

However, she noted that this heavy reliance on a single donor was unsustainable. "We have long known that we must diversify our sources of funding," she said, emphasising the need for a broader, more balanced donor base.

She urged more countries, particularly those in the Eastern Mediterranean region, to increase their contributions to safeguard vulnerable populations and strengthen global health security.

Health crises escalate

The situation in Gaza remains one of the most pressing concerns, with recent airstrikes reportedly killing hundreds.

Ms Balkhy reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire, sustained humanitarian assistance, and the restoration of basic services.

She explained that beyond Gaza, other conflict zones continue to strain global health resources.

According to Ms Balkhy, the organisation is responding to 16 graded emergencies, including seven complex humanitarian crises and over 50 disease outbreaks, with six emergencies reaching the highest crisis level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Sudan, 20 million people need urgent health assistance, and some 25 million will experience acute food insecurity by June this year. Yet, the health cluster response is only 5.6 per cent funded," she said.

"In Syria, 65 per cent of the population need emergency health assistance, at a time when 70 per cent of the health workforce has left the country, and fewer than half of the nation's hospitals still function. But WHO faces a funding shortfall of more than 80 per cent."

According to Ms Balkhy, funding shortages in Afghanistan could force the closure of 80 per cent of WHO-supported essential healthcare services by June this year and negatively impact gains made over decades in the fight against polio.

She added that WHO's ability to manage cholera outbreaks in Yemen, provide trauma care in Gaza, and combat malnutrition in Sudan is at risk, as emergency health response efforts remain severely underfunded.

Next steps

Ms Balkhy revealed that Member States have agreed in principle to a 20 per cent increase in assessed contributions for the 2026-27 budget, pending approval at the World Health Assembly in May.

However, she stressed that sustainable and diversified funding is critical to ensuring that WHO can continue to respond effectively to global health emergencies.

"In our own Region, there are nations increasingly making their mark in the humanitarian arena. We urge them to turn their attention to health. Their moment is now," she said.