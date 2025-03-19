Cape Verde Strengthens Squad With Three Debutants for Crucial Qualifiers

Cape Verde has announced its squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with head coach Bubista handing first-time call-ups to three players.

Goalkeeper Henrique Tavares, defender Yuran Fernandes, and midfielder Aílson Tavares have been included in the 26-man squad as the Blue Sharks prepare for two crucial matches against Mauritius on March 20 and Angola on March 25.

The inclusion of the three newcomers marks a significant step in Cape Verde's efforts to strengthen its squad depth ahead of a challenging qualification campaign.

Bubista is banking on their potential and ability to integrate quickly into a team that has maintained consistency in recent years.

Aside from the three debutants, Bubista has retained the core of his experienced squad, ensuring a balance between youth and experience.

Veteran forward Ryan Mendes, who remains one of Cape Verde's most influential attacking players, leads the line once again, while captain Vozinha, who has been part of the national setup for years, continues as one of the key figures between the posts.

The defence will be anchored by Logan Costa and Roberto Lopes, while the midfield boasts creativity and industry with the likes of Jamiro Monteiro and Kevin Pina.

Cape Verde is currently joint-second in Group D with Libya, both sitting on seven points, just one point behind leaders Cameroon.

The upcoming fixtures present a major opportunity for the Blue Sharks to climb to the top of the standings.

A win against bottom-placed Mauritius would solidify their position before a high-stakes encounter with Angola, a direct rival for World Cup qualification.

With only the group winners securing automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, every point matters in what has become a tightly contested Group D.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Bruno Varela, Henrique Tavares, Josimar Dias 'Vozinha', Márcio da Rosa

Defenders: Edilson Borges 'Diney', Logan Costa, João Paulo Fernandes, Jorge Xavier 'Jojó', Roberto Lopes 'Pico', Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Yuran Fernandes

Midfielders: Aílson Tavares, David Tavares, Deroy Duarte, Jair Semedo 'Yannick', Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Fabricio Garcia, Telmo Arcanjo

Forwards: Alessio da Cruz, Dailon Livramento, Garry Rodrigues, Jovane Cabral, Hélio Varela, Ryan Mendes, Willy Semedo