Sierra Leone: Kei Kamara Returns As Kallon Names First Sierra Leone Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

15 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Veteran striker Kei Kamara has been retained in the Sierra Leone national team as new head coach Mohamed Kallon named his first squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau and Egypt.

The 40-year-old forward, who initially retired from international football in 2022, made a comeback four months ago, inspired by Cameroon legend Roger Milla.

Kamara, who has 40 international caps and seven goals, has had a rollercoaster international career, retiring twice before returning to help his country.

His return to the Leone Stars was motivated by the dream of leading Sierra Leone to another major tournament, having only featured in one TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in 2021.

His experience and leadership will be vital as Sierra Leone takes on two crucial qualifiers this month.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) veteran, who is second on the all-time goalscorers list in the league, previously retired from international football in 2019, only to return in 2020 and play a pivotal role in helping the Leone Stars qualify for AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

However, after missing a crucial penalty in their final group match against Equatorial Guinea, which could have sent Sierra Leone into the last 16, Kamara once again stepped away from the national team.

Yet, four months ago, the striker was inspired Milla, who famously starred at the 1990 World Cup at the age of 38.

Kamara decided to give it one last shot four months ago in the AFCON qualifiers, hoping to guide Sierra Leone to another major tournament before the end of his career. Sierra Leone did not qualify but new coach Kallon has decided to retain Kamara in his squad.

Alongside Kamara, Kallon has also included young defender Abdulai Juma Bah, currently on loan at RC Lens from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has been called up for the first time and is expected to bolster the defence as Sierra Leone looks to tighten up at the back.

The squad is a blend of experience and youth, with Mustapha Bundu and Musa Noah Kamara leading the attacking line.

Midfielder Tyrese Fornah is also expected to play a key role, while goalkeeper Alhaji Sesay will be relied upon between the posts.

With Sierra Leone currently sitting in a difficult position in Group A, Kallon will be looking to secure a much-needed win against Guinea-Bissau on March 20 in Liberia, before a tough away trip to Cairo to face Egypt on March 25.

Squad

Goalkeepers:

Alhaji Sesay, Francis Koroma, Dauda Bangura

Defenders:

Abdulai Juma Bah, Emmanuel Samadiya, Alpha Turay, David Jannah, Nathaniel Jalloh, Sallieu Tarawallie, Edward Bello Yillah, Sitta Bah

Midfielders:

Alhassan Koroma, Tyrese Fornah, Abu Dumbuya, Hassan M. Koroma, Ibrahim Turay, John B. Sesay, James Kaiyamba

Forwards:

Kei Kamara, Mustapha Bundu, Musa Noah Kamara, Alie Conteh, Momoh Kamara, Momoh L. Dumbuya, Mohamed Bangura

