Ghana: Newborns to Be Screened for Sickle Cell Disease - Prof. Osei-Akoto

With approximately 18,000 babies born with sickle cell disease (SCD) annually out of an estimated 896,000 births, Ghana has announced plans to screen every newborn baby for the condition.

This initiative is part of a national strategy to prevent or control SCD, which affects thousands of Ghanaians each year.

Current statistics show that only 5.5 per cent of children are screened for SCD in the newborn period, with most cases diagnosed during emergency department visits.

The plan was revealed here on Monday by Professor Alex Osei-Akoto, Principal Investigator of the Patient-Centred Sickle Cell Disease Management in sub-Saharan Africa (PACTS) project, at a media training workshop on SCD held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

SCD is a genetic disorder that affects hemoglobin production in red blood cells. It is a significant public health issue in Ghana, where an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 babies are born with SCD annually, representing two per cent of all live births. Additionally, about 25 per cent of the Ghanaian population are carriers of the sickle cell trait.

The workshop, which brought together journalists, researchers, and clinicians, aimed to improve the well-being and health outcomes of SCD patients in sub-Saharan Africa.

It focused on earlier and improved detection of the disease, optimised implementation of evidence-based clinical interventions, and enhanced public knowledge about SCD.

According to Prof. Osei-Akoto, the national strategy for SCD includes screening all newborn babies, which leads to early detection and treatment.

The stakeholders at the workshop unanimously supported the national strategy for SCD and urged every Ghanaian to support the fight against the disease.

With this ambitious plan, Ghana is taking a significant step towards combating SCD and improving the lives of thousands of its citizens.