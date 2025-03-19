President John Mahama has announced a change in the command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

A statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of Government Communications, said the appointments takes effect from March 24, 2025.

The appointees, all in acting capacities are Brigadier General William Agyapong, Chief of the Defence Staff.

The rest are Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of Army Staff; Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong, Chief of Air Staff and Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan, Chief of Staff.

The appointments are pending consultations with the Council of State as required by law.

The statement further revealed that the President met with the outgoing Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

"Mr Mahama thanked them for their dedicated service to the nation and assured them of his willingness to rely on their varied experiences and depth of knowledge to reset Ghana," he stated.