Ghana: Soldier, Four Others Shot Dead in Bawku, Nanumba

19 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Dabre Dabang

A soldier with the 11 Mechanised Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the Upper East Region, has been shot dead by an unknown gunmen in Bawku, on Monday.

The victim, a Warrant Officer Class I (WO I), whose name was not disclosed for security reasons, was said to have been shot multiple times before his death at 11am, which occurred between Avengo and Kpalore, where he was stationed.

According to an eyewitness account, the solider was caught in a crossfire as the gunmen, who arrived at the scene in tattered clothes, opened fire at the victim.

The solider, believed to be in his early 40s, was dressed in mufti when the suspects shot and killed him.

The police in Bawku confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, but declined to give details because they had not been authorised to speak on the matter to the media.

It said the incident occurred at an uncompleted building, 60 metres away from the military duty post, and that the assailants left the scene before the military and the police got there.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, told the Ghanaian Times that the assailants, after the attack, fired warning shots to scare resident and escape arrest.

Meanwhile, some residents had fled the town for fears of reprisal attack by the military.

They, therefore, pleaded with the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, and the Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omani Boamah, to intervene and restore calm to the area.

In a related development, YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, reports from Tamale, in the Northern Region, that four people have been shot dead following a land dispute between Namani and Kumani communities in the Nanumba South District of the region.

A source had told the Ghanaian Times that farmers from Namani were allegedly attacked by members of the Kumani community while working on the disputed land.

It said four farmers were allegedly killed on the spot, after gun battle between the two communities.

According to the source, the conflict began when a group of individuals from the Namani community attempted to cultivate the disputed land by raising yam mounds, but some persons believed to be from Kumani community ambushed and shot the workers.

According to the source, the exact number of casualties was unclear and the authorities in the area were currently working assiduously to assess the situation and provide assistance to affected persons.

The security personnel had since been deployed to the two communities in order to ensure law and order.

