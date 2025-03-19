Liberia: Asst. Foreign Minister Completes Nuclear Non-Proliferation Course in Vienna

Karishma Pelham-Raad, Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has successfully completed an intensive five-day course on Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament with the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP) in Vienna, Austria.

The program, held from March 10 to 14, 2025, provided participants with in-depth training on critical global security issues, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), international arms control mechanisms, and strategies for addressing disarmament challenges. The course also examined current non-proliferation regimes and the institutions responsible for ensuring nuclear security.

Announcing her achievement, Pelham-Raad stated: "I'm excited to share that I have successfully completed this intensive course on Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament with VCDNP. It was a great opportunity to deepen my understanding of these critical global security issues and engage with experts and peers from around the world."

She further emphasized her commitment to utilizing the knowledge gained to enhance Liberia's engagement in international disarmament discussions and policies.

"I'm grateful for the insights gained and look forward to applying this knowledge in my future work. This milestone is for every young girl and woman out there. Remember, you can achieve anything once you put your mind to it."

The certification was conferred by Elena K. Sokova, Executive Director of VCDNP, and Noah Mayhew, Senior Research Associate. The training aimed to equip participants with the necessary expertise to contribute to global efforts in nuclear disarmament, arms control, and non-proliferation.

Pelham-Raad's participation in this program underscores Liberia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its role in international peace and security. Her accomplishment is expected to enhance Liberia's capacity in diplomatic engagements related to disarmament and the responsible use of nuclear technology.