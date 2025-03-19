Liberia: Foreign Ministry Unveils SDC to Enhance Public Accountability, Service Efficiency

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, is pleased to announce the launch of its Service Delivery Charter (SDC). This initiative aims to provide the public with comprehensive information about services offered at the Ministry, enhance the relationship between the Ministry, the citizens of Liberia, and the international community, and strengthen accountability within the Ministry's operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a crucial role in safeguarding Liberia's interests on the global stage. It is responsible for managing the country's diplomatic relations, advancing its economic, political, and social interests abroad, and providing consular services to Liberians living overseas, as well as facilitating foreign nationals wishing to visit Liberia. The Service Delivery Charter is a strategic tool aimed at improving the quality, accessibility, and responsiveness of these essential services.

This move aligns with the directives of His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, who was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, under the ARREST AGENDA for Inclusive Development (AAID). As part of his government's commitment to improving service delivery, the President mandated that all government institutions sign performance contracts to ensure the efficient and transparent provision of services.

In line with this, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed a performance contract with the President on October 21, 2024. The contract outlines key performance targets for the Ministry, including the development and publication of the Service Delivery Charter and improvements in the Passport & Visas Division to enhance efficiency and credibility.

The SDC will:

Ensure Information Sharing: Provide clear, accessible, and accurate information on the services offered by the Ministry. Establish Clear Service Commitments: Strengthen the relationship between the Ministry, Liberians, and the international community by setting expectations for service delivery. Guide Quality Service Delivery: Facilitate high-quality, accessible, and timely services in line with international best practices. Enhance Professional Development: Promote the growth and capacity building of Ministry staff. Strengthen Internal Controls: Establish clear structures and systems to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in operations.

The SDC is vital for building trust between the government and the public by ensuring that services are delivered in an accountable, transparent, and efficient manner. It will apply to all units, divisions, bureaus, and departments within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Home Office and Foreign Missions, which collectively manage Liberia's diplomatic relations worldwide.

The Ministry operates through various departments, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Legal Affairs, and Department of International Cooperation & Economic Integration, alongside bureaus, divisions, and specialized units such as the Division of Passport & Visas and the Travel Unit.

Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed her commitment to delivering a service-oriented Ministry: "The launch of this Service Delivery Charter is a pivotal moment for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are strengthening our accountability and ensuring that we meet the expectations of the Liberian people and our international partners. This initiative will allow us to serve the citizens of Liberia and our foreign counterparts more effectively and transparently."

This new initiative supports the Ministry's overarching vision to represent Liberia's external interests, safeguard the nation's sovereignty, and promote unity and peace both domestically and internationally. As Liberia continues to engage with the global community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will remain committed to excellence in service delivery, ensuring the country's strategic goals are achieved in a transparent, accountable, and timely manner.