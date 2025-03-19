Sierra Leone: New EU-Funded Project to Strengthen Media Freedom

press release

During the two year Media Empowerment for Democracy, Inclusion and Accountability (MEDIA) project, which is led by BBC Media Action, the IFJ will work with SLAJ to strengthen and enhance the association's collective voice and capacity to advocate on behalf of journalists on a range of issues from tackling precarious work to upholding professional rights, defending media freedom, and protecting journalists' safety.

Edward Kargbo, Country Director for BBC Media Action called the project - which will also focus on promoting gender equality, strengthening media governance and enhancing the independence of the country's public broadcaster - "a beacon of hope and courage at a time when it is needed the most" with the potential to "strengthen our media, promote inclusion and increase accountability for a stronger democracy".

IFJ Project Expert, Jeremy Dear, who attended the launch, said: "We are delighted to be part of this important project and in particular to work closely with SLAJ. There can be no genuine media freedom unless journalists themselves are empowered to be able to exercise their professional and labour rights effectively and have a strong collective voice. Strengthening SLAJ is key to achieving that".

SLAJ President Ahmed Nasrallah told the launch meeting that the MEDIA project is more than just an intervention -- it is a strategic investment in strengthening press freedom, media professionalism, and public interest journalism in Sierra Leone. [...] "It presents a unique opportunity for Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, Independent Radio Network (IRN) and Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRCG) to build upon our respective mandates and enhance our collective impact".

The Media Empowerment for Democracy, Inclusion & Accountability (MEDIA) is funded by the European Union through the BBC Media Action, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), and the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).