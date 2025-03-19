Liberia: LRA Customs Shares Expertise With Visiting S/Leonean Customs Officials

Monrovia, March 19, 2025 - A delegation from the Customs Administration of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) of Sierra Leone is in Liberia on an experience-gaining mission at the Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

This visit underscores the deepening cooperation between the two institutions and highlights the LRA's experience in enhancing customs operations across the region.

During an opening engagement at the LRA headquarters in Paynesville, Customs Commissioner Saa Saamoi welcomed the delegation and expressed the LRA Customs Department's commitment to sharing Liberia's experience. Saamoi emphasized that Liberia and Sierra Leone are sister nations and strengthening each other to boost cross-border and regional trade is crucial.

John B. Amara, Assistant Commissioner for Border Control and Management of the Sierra Leone Customs Administration, said they were pleased to be in Liberia to collaborate with and learn from the LRA in strengthening border management and boosting cross-border trade.

The visit is part of a broader commitment between Liberia and Sierra Leone to enhance customs-to-customs coordination, intelligence sharing, and compliance enforcement at shared borders.

The collaboration between the LRA and NRA has already yielded significant results, with the LRA intercepting and returning several smuggled goods from Sierra Leone on multiple occasions. Additionally, the LRA has played a pivotal role in strengthening the NRA's Customs systems, including the implementation of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) through setup, training, and operational support.

This visit follows the successes of previous high-level engagements, including the 2022 Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea Customs Meeting in Conakry, which laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration in border security, trade facilitation, and intelligence exchange among the three Mano River Union countries.

The ongoing engagements further demonstrate the commitment of both institutions to fostering seamless trade while preventing illicit activities that threaten economic stability. The four-day experience-sharing program includes engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation and improving border efficiency. It involves meetings with key LRA Customs officials and experience-sharing presentations on Customs operations, compliance enforcement, and best practices.

The delegation will also pay a courtesy visit to the Sierra Leonean Ambassador accredited to Liberia and will undertake a daylong field visit to the Liberia-Sierra Leone border at Bo-Waterside to assess operational challenges and the mitigation measures implemented by the LRA to enhance border management.

The learning experience will conclude with a feedback session from the field visit, discussions on best practices, and strategic recommendations for enhanced cooperation.

The visiting delegation from the Sierra Leone NRA Customs Administration includes John B. Amara, Assistant Commissioner for Border Control and Management; Ibrahim B. Turay, Assistant Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs; Munjiru Kallon, Manager of Jendema Border Crossing Point; Matin Farmer, Assistant Revenue Officer at Gbalamuya Crossing Point; and Sahr A.K. Lamin, Manager of Public Affairs and Tax Education, among others.

The LRA remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with regional customs administrations to ensure efficient revenue collection, enhanced trade facilitation, and a robust customs enforcement system. This engagement is a testament to the LRA's dedication to promoting regional integration, economic growth, and cross-border security. -Press release.