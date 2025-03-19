Liberia: LRA Customs Shares Expertise With Visiting S/Leonean Customs Officials

19 March 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia, March 19, 2025 - A delegation from the Customs Administration of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) of Sierra Leone is in Liberia on an experience-gaining mission at the Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

This visit underscores the deepening cooperation between the two institutions and highlights the LRA's experience in enhancing customs operations across the region.

During an opening engagement at the LRA headquarters in Paynesville, Customs Commissioner Saa Saamoi welcomed the delegation and expressed the LRA Customs Department's commitment to sharing Liberia's experience. Saamoi emphasized that Liberia and Sierra Leone are sister nations and strengthening each other to boost cross-border and regional trade is crucial.

John B. Amara, Assistant Commissioner for Border Control and Management of the Sierra Leone Customs Administration, said they were pleased to be in Liberia to collaborate with and learn from the LRA in strengthening border management and boosting cross-border trade.

The visit is part of a broader commitment between Liberia and Sierra Leone to enhance customs-to-customs coordination, intelligence sharing, and compliance enforcement at shared borders.

The collaboration between the LRA and NRA has already yielded significant results, with the LRA intercepting and returning several smuggled goods from Sierra Leone on multiple occasions. Additionally, the LRA has played a pivotal role in strengthening the NRA's Customs systems, including the implementation of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) through setup, training, and operational support.

This visit follows the successes of previous high-level engagements, including the 2022 Liberia-Sierra Leone-Guinea Customs Meeting in Conakry, which laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration in border security, trade facilitation, and intelligence exchange among the three Mano River Union countries.

The ongoing engagements further demonstrate the commitment of both institutions to fostering seamless trade while preventing illicit activities that threaten economic stability. The four-day experience-sharing program includes engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation and improving border efficiency. It involves meetings with key LRA Customs officials and experience-sharing presentations on Customs operations, compliance enforcement, and best practices.

The delegation will also pay a courtesy visit to the Sierra Leonean Ambassador accredited to Liberia and will undertake a daylong field visit to the Liberia-Sierra Leone border at Bo-Waterside to assess operational challenges and the mitigation measures implemented by the LRA to enhance border management.

The learning experience will conclude with a feedback session from the field visit, discussions on best practices, and strategic recommendations for enhanced cooperation.

The visiting delegation from the Sierra Leone NRA Customs Administration includes John B. Amara, Assistant Commissioner for Border Control and Management; Ibrahim B. Turay, Assistant Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs; Munjiru Kallon, Manager of Jendema Border Crossing Point; Matin Farmer, Assistant Revenue Officer at Gbalamuya Crossing Point; and Sahr A.K. Lamin, Manager of Public Affairs and Tax Education, among others.

The LRA remains committed to fostering strong partnerships with regional customs administrations to ensure efficient revenue collection, enhanced trade facilitation, and a robust customs enforcement system. This engagement is a testament to the LRA's dedication to promoting regional integration, economic growth, and cross-border security. -Press release.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.