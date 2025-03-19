Liberia: UL President Calls for Collective Action On Social Issues

19 March 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka A. Hoffman

The President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Layli Maparyan, has emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to tackle pressing social issues in the country.

During her keynote address at the World Social Workday celebration hosted by the National Association of Social Workers of Liberia in Monrovia, she highlighted the significant challenges facing the social welfare sector here.

Dr. Maparyan urged social workers to leverage their skills and resources effectively to mitigate social problems, stressing that concerted action is crucial for making meaningful changes in the lives of many Liberians.

She pointed out that the spectrum of social issues includes elderly care, educational access for children, support for impoverished communities, and healthcare funding for the sick.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Kerlula Foeday, President of the National Association of Social Workers of Liberia, called on the 55th Liberian Legislature to establish a framework that would standardize the social work profession and recognize the vital contributions of social workers in Liberia.

Dr. Foeday encouraged social workers to advocate for international support and funding to help address myriad challenges confronting their communities.

The celebration, themed "Strengthening Communities Through Social Work for Inclusive and Enduring Wellbeing in Liberia," brought together social work students from various institutions, including the University of Liberia, African Episcopal University, United Methodist University, and Stella Maries Poly Tech College, all highlighting the collaborative spirit needed to advance social welfare in the nation. Editing by Jonathan Browne

