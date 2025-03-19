Liberia: Koon Breaks Grounds for Incinerator At JFK

Monrovia — "Regime Speaker" Richard Nagbe Koon breaks grounds here for an incinerator at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Monrovia.

Koon is optimistic that construction of the incinerator will save the hospital over US$74,000 annually, noting that this money could be diverted to other areas within the facility.

"JFK is overwhelmed with a lot of activities and challenges and overwhelms your workings. And that is why I decided to look at the low-hanging fruits, and this is one of the lowest I can find. And I know from here, there will be so many areas I will also discover, and I will also start that initiative as well". He promises.

At the same time, he mentioned renovating the Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts or TNIMA, for students to go back and leave the space they currently occupy for patients.

The project is put at US$20,000 and will be completed in 90 days.

"I'm also looking at the space that a student took in the building to occupy our units for the patients. We think also our next thing will be looking at the school where we can move the school, where we can direct the students to the building to give more space for the patients. So that's what I do with my colleagues here present, and on behalf of the hospital, for my personal budget, but it will also embrace me as I do better for the House", Koon adds.

Incinerators are designed to handle and destroy a wide range of clinical waste, including infectious, pathological, sharps, and pharmaceutical waste, through high-temperature combustion.

The Regime Speaker says his action fulfills a promise made recently during a tour of the JFK Hospital in Monrovia.

In response, CEO Dr. Linda Birch lauds Koon for the gesture, explaining that in a hospital setting, waste disposal management is crucial to preventing the next outbreak, so JFK Management takes it very seriously.

CEO Birch says everyone who believes in infection prevention and control, also wants to take high priority in waste management.

"And the population relies on the way we control our waste, especially medical waste. They are infectious to the population. Honorable Speaker and members of the House of Representatives, with the support and backing from my bosses, I want to say a very big thank you." She expresses.