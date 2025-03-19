Nigeria: Rivers Sole Administrator Ibok-Ete IBAs Arrives Aso Rock, Meets With Tinubu

19 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Ibas, a retired vice Admiral and former chief of naval staff, was appointed as Rivers Administrator on Tuesday following the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The administrator arrived at the nation's seat of power at 12.48 p.m.

Mr Ibas, a retired vice Admiral and former chief of naval staff, from Cross River State, was appointed as Rivers administrator on Tuesday following the declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

He served as naval chief between 2015 and 2021 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Apart from the declaration of emergency rule, President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast, also suspended the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

He cited the protracted political crisis, breach of the Constitution and security threats as reasons for the declaration of emergency rule.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.