Nigeria: Strange Disease Kills Four University Students in Kebbi

19 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Some students revealed that the four students died mysteriously last week

A strange disease has killed four students of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

The university's registrar, Maimaru Tilli, confirmed the development to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Mr Tilli stated, "Yes, four students have died according to our records, but we do not know the cause yet.

"The Ministry of Health has cautioned us, and they have advised that there is a need to decongest students' accommodation."

Mr Tilli added that he had officially written to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Tunga, seeking guidance on measures to curb the fatalities.

Some students who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that the four students died mysteriously last week.

Although the cause of their death remains unknown, sources said World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have visited the university for an awareness campaign on the dangers of meningitis.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the Students' Union Government (SUG) has also written to the university management to shut down the institution to prevent further casualties.

