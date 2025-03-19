Gambia: Advancing Rights of PWDs - NCCE Ends Nationwide Stakeholder Engagement

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with UNICEF through the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRP) recently wrapped up a nationwide stakeholder engagement on advancing the rights of Persons With Disabilities in The Gambia.

Funded by UNICEF under the UNPRPD, the forum held under the theme: 'Collaborative approach to creating inclusive environment for disability rights', was aimed at promoting the full realisation of rights and inclusivity for persons with disabilities by actively engaging relevant stakeholders.

The initiative also seeks to raise awareness about the specific obligations and responsibilities in mainstreaming disabilities across all sectors and services.

More importantly, the forum focused on identifying timely solutions to challenges such as the participation of PWDs, with particular emphasis on children, women, and those residing in rural communities.

Meanwhile, the initiative targets Ten Learning Forums in the seven Administrative Regions namely; Upper River, Central River, Lower River, North Bank and West Coast Regions. Kanifing Municipal and Banjul City Councils are also part of the programme.

Each session targeted about 50 participants, including PWDs, security personnel, members of the local authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

At the closing ceremony, Yusupha Bojang, Chief Civic Education officer for the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), observed that those with disabilities are not at par with others in terms of development and participation in national endeavours, recalling that since the Disability Act was passed in 2021, a lot of work has been done.

However, he said, there are still gaps, further highlighting that their wish is to ensure there is a just and inclusive society where everybody has the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Markus Angula, Child Protection Officer at UNICEF, underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges persons especially children with disability face.

He said it is a call to action for all government agencies, Civil Society Organisations, development partners and community leaders to champion the rights of children with disabilities and ensure that they are not left behind.

"We firmly believe that every child, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to thrive, to be heard, and to participate fully in their communities." he stated.

He, on behalf of UNICEF commended the Government of The Gambia for its efforts in implementing the Persons With Disability (PWD) Act 2021 and for aligning national policies with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Isatou Sanyang, Director Deaf and Hard of Hearing Female Wing, observed that one of the most important rights they advocate for and protect at NHRC is the rights of PWDs.

She thus called for the need to empower PWDs to not only understand their rights, but to be able to hold government accountable as well. "Children with disabilities should not be hidden anymore but rather they should be given the necessary means to excel in society." she said.

Muhammed Krubally, chairman of the Gambia Federation for the Disabled (GFD), underscored the importance of the initiative, saying it should be the collective responsibility of everyone to create inclusive spaces for Persons With Disabilities.

