Gambia: Former KGI MD Pa Bojang Applauds Barrow, Turo Darboe

The former managing director of Kanilia Family Farms (KGI) has spoken about the role and responsibility of every Gambian in national development and maintenance of peace and stability.

Pa Bojang has also called on all Gambians to rally behind President Adama Barrow by taking full ownership of nation building in the protection of lives and properties of our citizenry. He added that blaming President Barrow is not the solution.

Speaking in an Interview with journalists last Friday at a food aid distribution venue organised by the CEO VDF, Modou Turo Darboe, Mr Bojang, who worked under former President Yahya Jammeh, said Barrow appointed ministers and service chiefs to help propel the country to higher heights, while praising Modou Turo Darboe for helping humanity in the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr Bojnag also called for peace and stability among politicians by urging them to forget about their political differences and focus on developing the country. According to him, The Gambia is known for peace and so people should maintain that by seeing the interest of the country first over any other thing.

"We should always adopt a culture of brotherhood and maintain family relationships that can advance our development aspirations," Mr. Bojang said.

According to him, President Barrow would not be in a position to know all what is happening and that is why he appointed heads of departments and institutions. He thus urged them to redouble their efforts in helping the president in protecting the life and properties of the citizenry.

He lavished praise on President Adama Barrow for being crowned champion of peace within the West African Region.

He cited that politics comes and goes but "we remain in The Gambia. Therefore, let's join heads and hands together and work and protect our country from any illegal activities." Mr. Bojang further challenged Gambians to be more committed in protecting and safeguarding the interest of the country.

Mr Bojang hailed Mr Turo Darboe for being at the forefront of supporting humanity during the holy Month of Ramadan.

He described Mr Darboe as a role model and an ambassador of the poor and the needy, adding that his (Darboe) vision is to put a smile on the faces of poor and the needy.

The former KGI MD also challenged Gambians who have the means to endeavour to support the poor and the needy especially at this crucial period of the holy month of Ramadan. He called on Gambian business tycoons to emulate Mr. Turo Darboe's benevolence gesture.

