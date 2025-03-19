Gambia: Promoting Rights of PWDs!

editorial

The Gambia, like in most developing countries, persons with disabilities (PWDs) face significant challenges in accessing rights and opportunities, including stigma, discrimination, and limited access to education, healthcare, and employment, hindering their full participation in society.

These challenges coupled with other factors hinder many in participating fully to the socioeconomic, and overall national development.

According to the World Health Organisation and the World Bank, an estimated 15 percent of the world's population has a disability, and an estimated 106 million children have moderate and severe disabilities.

In fact, in some West African countries children with disabilities are not adequately accounted for in any government records. This makes them vulnerable especially in making decisions that concern them and to help better improve their conditions.

Also, it is observed that People Living With Disability (PWDs) in Africa, especially those born into poverty are faced with numerous challenges such as discrimination from the early stage of their lives. The first challenge some experience is right abuses they encounter in their communities.

While in some communities, people attribute all sorts of negative remarks against them, while others have a different perspective.

These stereotypes and misconceptions are still holding back communities in creating a safer environment for our disability population.

In our today's edition, we published an article in which the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with UNICEF through the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRP) recently wrapped up a nationwide stakeholder engagement on advancing the rights of Persons With Disabilities in The Gambia.

Funded by UNICEF under the UNPRPD, this initiative was aimed at promoting the full realisation of rights and inclusivity for persons with disabilities by actively engaging relevant stakeholders.

However, this initiative is part of a broader move to help in identifying timely solutions to challenges such as the participation of PWDs, with particular emphasis on children, women, and those residing in rural communities.

Our disability community needs our help. And prents have a greater role in creating an enabling and equal opportunity for all members of their family. This is even in line with moral teaching.

Though, in the past, lacking enough accessible materials or even trained teachers to some extent played a part in adequately teaching them the right courses.

With the latest tech and innovation, the government should consider the plight of PWDs in planning and decision-making. This will significantly help to feel that they are part and parcel of the larger society.

The coming of The Gambia Disability Bill, is a clear testimony of the government's resolve to ensure their greater inclusion in society.

However, it is also important government to come up with effective implementation of other relevant laws and policies to protect the rights of PWDs.

