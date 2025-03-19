Gambia: Edusa Students' Delegation Calls On Vice President Jallow

The Education Students Association (EDUSA) at the University of The Gambia (UTG) recently paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Vice President of The Gambia, Muhammed B.S. Jallow at State House.

The delegation, which comprised the executive, were at State House to discuss strategic initiatives geared towards enhancing educational opportunities for students in the country.

The members of the association of students at that school/faculty (EDUSA), were tasked with the responsibility of promoting the welfare and interest of such students.

During the meeting, student executives expressed appreciation with the reception accorded them, further acknowledging the vice president's ongoing support in addressing some of their challenges, particularly providing scholarship to students.

Nonetheless, the creation of establishing a new scholarship scheme to aid deserving students also came to the fore during the meeting.

Reacting to some of the concerns raised by the student body, Vice President B.S. Jallow spoke of government's resolve in expanding some of the progressive initiatives, further acknowledging the need for more collaboration in promoting the student's welfare and academic excellence in the country.

