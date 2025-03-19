Gambia: Banjul Central MP Urges Public Resistance Against Govt Mccarthy Square Takeover

The National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul Central, Hon. Abdoulie Njai, has expressed concerns over the government of The Gambia's abrupt decision to seize control of McCarthy Square, a historic public space in the heart of Banjul.

The move, announced through a press release from the Office of the President, has sparked strong opposition from local authorities and citizens, who view it as an unsubstantiated and unjustified takeover of a municipal property.

Speaking on the issue, Hon. Abdoulie Njai denounced the decision, stating that McCarthy Square has long been a symbol of civic engagement and communal heritage. He criticised the government's lack of consultation with Banjul City Council (BCC) and other stakeholders, arguing that this unilateral action violates the Local Government Act, which grants councils the authority to manage public assets within their jurisdiction.

"McCarthy Square has for generations been a cornerstone of civic life in Banjul. However, in recent years, bureaucratic obstacles from the central government have limited our ability to fully utilize this space. The sudden takeover seeks to erase our local ownership entirely, further alienating Banjulians from a cherished public space that rightfully belongs to them," Hon. Njai remarked.

Hon. Njai reaffirmed his support for Banjul City Council's decision to challenge the move through legal means, emphasising that defending McCarthy Square is not just about land, but about protecting local governance and community rights. He urged citizens to stand together in peaceful resistance against what he described as a clear overreach by the central government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If negotiations prove futile, we fully support the Council's decision to pursue legal action against this move. It is a crucial defense of our autonomy and the democratic principles that govern our institutions. We urge every citizen to join us in rejecting this decision and to reclaim McCarthy Square through unity, advocacy, and unwavering resolve. Together, we will ensure this symbol of our shared identity remains in the hands of the people," he added.

He added that McCarthy Square has historically served as a venue for national celebrations, public gatherings, and cultural events, playing a vital role in the social fabric of Banjul. The government's decision to assume control of the space, without clear justification or public consultation has raised alarm bells about the increasing centralisation of power at the expense of local governance and community ownership, Njai is quoted as saying.

Hon. Njai also stated that local residents have also expressed outrage and called on the government to reconsider its stance and respect the decentralised governance framework outlined in Gambian law.