Gambia/Kenya: Scorpions Stretch Muscle Ahead of Kenya Crunch Clash

19 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team are currently stretching their muscles ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier match against Kenya on 20th March 2025.

Gaffer Jonathan Mckinstry held his first training session on Monday 16th March 2025 with fifteen (15) players.

The remaining players are expected to arrive yesterday, Tuesday, 17th March 2025.

The Scorpions will use their training sessions to prepare themselves ready before their global biggest football showpiece qualifier match against the Kenyans.

The Gambia occupy second-place from bottom in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with only 3 points after hammering Seychelles 5-1.

The Scorpions slipped to Burundi, Ivory Coast and Gabon in their global biggest football fiesta qualifier matches.

The Gambia must beat Kenya to fancy their chances of securing second-spot in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

1st Division 1st round winds-up with Real de Banjul leading league title race

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.