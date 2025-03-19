Gambia/Kenya: Scorpions Stretch Muscle Ahead of Kenya Crunch Clash

The Gambia senior national team are currently stretching their muscles ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier match against Kenya on 20th March 2025.

Gaffer Jonathan Mckinstry held his first training session on Monday 16th March 2025 with fifteen (15) players.

The remaining players are expected to arrive yesterday, Tuesday, 17th March 2025.

The Scorpions will use their training sessions to prepare themselves ready before their global biggest football showpiece qualifier match against the Kenyans.

The Gambia occupy second-place from bottom in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with only 3 points after hammering Seychelles 5-1.

The Scorpions slipped to Burundi, Ivory Coast and Gabon in their global biggest football fiesta qualifier matches.

The Gambia must beat Kenya to fancy their chances of securing second-spot in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

